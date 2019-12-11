A new survey of southwestern Wisconsin voters indicates that nearly nine in 10 believe that drinking water quality is a top issue, more important than infrastructure, health care and public education funding.
The poll results, released Tuesday by the Environmental Law & Policy Center Action Fund, also found that 49% of voters support existing methods of regulating drinking water supplies, while 40% support more regulation.
The results come in light of recent water quality studies that have highlighted widespread contamination of the region’s private wells from nitrates and bacteria.
About 44% of residents in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties receive their drinking water from wells.
State code considers the presence of coliform bacteria in drinking water unsafe. Meanwhile, nitrates can impair the blood’s ability to carry oxygen and are associated with birth defects, colorectal cancer and thyroid disease.
State officials also have started the process to draft regulations that would impose performance standards application in regions where soil is sensitive to infiltration.
The survey was conducted in November by J. Ann Selzer, which polled 601 registered voters in Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette and Richmond counties.