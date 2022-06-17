City of Dubuque officials seek funding for a $4.1 million project to add their first electric buses to their transit fleet.
The project would include purchasing three electric buses and two charging stations and installing solar panels on the roof of the Jule Operation and Training Center to power the vehicles.
Dubuque City Council members recently unanimously approved applying for a $3.4 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program. The city would pay the remaining $759,260 required to fund the project.
Ryan Knuckey, the city’s director of transportation services, said the 35-foot electric buses would replace three existing gas-powered buses in the city’s 32-bus fleet. The new buses would mark the first major purchase in the city’s long-term goal to transition its transit fleet to electric vehicles.
“These are obviously very expensive purchases, so we are trying to get grant funding to offset that,” Knuckey said. “It will greatly reduce our carbon footprint.”
The move to transition the city’s vehicles from gas to electric-powered was one of the major goals outlined in the city’s Community Climate Action & Resiliency Plan, which aims to reduce the city’s overall greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, compared to 2003 emissions levels.
The most recent greenhouse gas inventory conducted by the city in 2018 stated that 20% of the community’s emissions — about 167,132 metric tons of carbon dioxide — come from transportation vehicles.
The city’s climate action plan estimates that a full transition of the city fleet to electric vehicles could reduce emissions by 3,616 metric tons of carbon dioxide.
“It’s one of our main strategies in our climate action plan,” said Gina Bell, sustainability coordinator for the city. “If that transition were to happen, it would create a significant reduction.”
However, it might still be some time before the first electric buses take to Dubuque’s streets.
Knuckey said city officials won’t be notified if they will receive the grant until this fall, and worldwide high demand for electric buses means that it could take an additional 12 months before the city receives the vehicles.
“All the bus manufacturers are all 12 to 15 months behind already,” Knuckey said. “Everyone is trying to buy them right now.”
Knuckey said city staff members have spoken with several surrounding cities that already have added electric buses to their city fleets, including Moline, Ill.; Iowa City; and Des Moines. Those communities indicated they have had a positive experience with the transition.
“We are seeing a lot of excitement for what these cities have,” Knuckey said. “The technology is only getting better.”
