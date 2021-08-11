Nicco Mazzanti, of the Dubuque Auxiliary Police Unit, waves away approaching cars near 2093 Carter Road, where a tree was knocked down by Tuesday’s storm and landed on a car. Storm damage was reported across the tri-state area.
A late-afternoon storm whipped through the tri-state area Tuesday, knocking down trees and power lines and briefly cutting off power to thousands of local households.
But no injuries were reported in Dubuque county.
In the wake of the storm, Dubuque firefighters, police officers and city crews were working to remove trees that fell across several streets. One that went down on Carter Road landed on top of a car.
Power was knocked out to more than 2,000 Alliant Energy customers in Dubuque, though most of that area had power restored by 7:30 p.m. Power outages in surrounding counties also largely had been restored by then.
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said wind gusts reached around 60 miles per hour at the peak of the storm. These winds felled trees in various parts of Dubuque, interrupting traffic on Carter Road, Deborah Drive and Avalon Road.
Traffic was also disrupted on West Locust Street, where wind gusts knocked down power lines, Berger said.
A report submitted to the National Weather Service also reported hail measuring about seven-tenths of an inch — about the size of a penny — near Dubuque.
Berger said residents on the north side of Dyersville also experienced power outages during the afternoon. He said the majority of the damage occurred in the U.S. 20 corridor but added that the storm “could have been worse.”
Officials with Commercial Club Park in Dyersville took to Facebook after the storm passed, asking if followers had large canopy tents that could be borrowed.
“Due to the heavy winds we sustained, all of our tents are destroyed!” states the post.
The park is going to be the site of a country concert tonight headlined by star duo Maddie & Tae. The free performance is expected to draw thousands.
Elsewhere in the tri-state area, the storm produced wind gusts of 60 mph near Hopkinton, Iowa, 70 mph in Platteville, Wis., and 72 mph in the Livingston, Wis., area. Elsewhere in Grant County, a funnel cloud was reported in the Muscoda area, though there were no reports of it touching down. Penny-sized hail was reported in Kieler.