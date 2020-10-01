Republican congressional candidate Esther Joy King and Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, will appear at a series of events Sunday, Oct. 4, in Jo Daviess County.
King is challenging U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in the race for Illinois’ 17th congressional district. Incumbent Chesney faces independent John Cook in the race for the 89th district seat in the Illinois House of Representatives.
The pair’s schedule includes the following stops:
- 9 to 10 a.m., Timmerman's Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque.
- 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena.
- Noon to 1 p.m., the VFW, 102 Fillmore St., Hanover.
- 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Cajun Jack's Bar & Grill, 1336 U.S. 20, Elizabeth.
- 3 to 4 p.m. American Legion Post 449, 128 E. Front Ave., Stockton.
Participants are asked to practice social distancing. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided as needed.