‘Rhino’ at the Mississippi Moon Bar
Today, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. The four-piece Twin Cities-based band performs modern, alternative, ‘80s, and classic rock. Must be 21+ to attend. Admission: No cover charge. More information: www.moonbarrocks.com/events.
Dyersville’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities
Saturday, downtown Dyersville, Iowa.
9:30 a.m. Dyersville’s early St. Patrick’s celebrations will feature a morning of races, a parade through downtown starting at 1:30 p.m., and music, food and drink specials throughout the day and into the evening. Admission: Free, with fees associated for some events and food specials. More information: https://tinyurl.com/whtvz7vu, or call 563-875-2311.
Dubuque Audubon Society Duck Waddle
Saturday, Green Island Wildlife Management Area, Bellevue, Iowa
6 a.m. The conservation group invites the public to a free event where they can observe birds in one of the state’s largest wetland complexes. Attendees who want to carpool or caravan should meet in the Banworth & Udelhoven Furniture parking lot at the junction of U.S. 61/151 and U.S. 52 at 6 a.m. Saturday. Participants may also join the group at Green Island at 6:45 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars and dress warmly. More information: 563-556-0156.
Seed Starting Class
Saturday, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
9 to 10:30 a.m. Convivium Farm Manager A.J. Shultz will lead an introduction to starting vegetables from seed. Attendees will be able to tour Convivium’s basement to see where the community gardens’ seeds are started. Admission: $17.85-$25.85, including fees and taxes. Tickets available at: https://tinyurl.com/3bmfu2y5. More information: 563-557-2900.
Spring Garage Sale
Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Dubuque County Fairgrounds begins spring with its annual community garage sale. Admission: $1 per person. More information: https://tinyurl.com/2p8bfayf.
‘Families: Portraits by David Barba’ Opening Reception
Saturday, Dubuque Area Arts Collective at the Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
5 p.m. The free exhibit of Dubuque-based artist David Barba’s work depicts five Dubuque families in the collective’s new permanent home and gallery. Live music will be performed from 7 to 8 p.m. by Ben Dunegan. More information: https://tinyurl.com/ypzvfnxz.
Mathias Ham House Spring Tea Series: Teas of the World
Sunday, Mathias Ham House Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
1 to 3 p.m. Enjoy an assortment of finger sandwiches and treats with lemonade or tea while learning about international tea drinking customs. Registration required. Member admission: $18 for adults, $8 for youth. Guest admission: $20 for adults, $10 for youth. Register and buy tickets at: https://tinyurl.com/bdxf9nrn. More information: www.rivermuseum.com/hamsite.
