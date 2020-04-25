As absentee voting opens in Iowa, candidates for races with crowded primary fields are using the options open to them during a pandemic to build the best cases they can to voters.
Prominent now is the re-election campaign of incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, seeing her first return to the ballot box since taking the seat in 2015. Ernst’s favorability has dropped in the most recent statewide polls, while she is busy in Washington, D.C., during the pandemic.
“Working with Democrats and Republicans, Joni Ernst is focused on securing resources for Iowa’s agriculture and small-business communities, as well as helping medical workers get the needed supplies and advocating for protections for victims of domestic abuse,” her campaign sent via email.
Back home, she faces a field of several active Democratic primary candidates.
Normally, according to Chris Budzisz, political science professor at Loras College, Iowans would see these primary hopefuls crisscrossing the state.
“One thing that’s clearly different is the lack of these traditional party events — monthly party events in every county, but also with spring happening, the festivals and fairs, civic events,” he said.
But, as with most people, these candidates and their campaign staffers have been driven indoors and online.
“We are going virtual, going digital,” said a Democratic Senate candidate, retired Navy Admiral Michael Franken. “We have minimized our transportation time and maximized the media outreach, maximized our discussions with influencers.”
Senate candidate Eddie Mauro, who held an early March event in Dubuque just before pulling off the traditional campaign trail, said he had not seen his campaign staff in five weeks except for onscreen in Google Hangouts.
Like workers in other fields, the candidates and their staffs have been growing more comfortable with these new online tools.
“We really do rapid-fire Facebook town halls, Zoom events,” said Aaron Slutkin, director of communications for Franken. “We did nine last week.”
Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic Senate candidate who has raised by far the most money and national attention, has also spent a great deal of time online, including some private fundraising events, which mimic the closed house parties common in non-pandemic campaign years.
Greenfield’s campaign did not schedule an interview.
“The campaign has built a really strong grassroots presence online, as evidenced by the 15,000+ contributions we’ve received from Iowans in all 99 counties and our average online contribution of just $18,” read an emailed statement.
All five Democrats running for Senate will participate in a Zoom forum on rural issues at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 26, hosted by the Southwest Iowa Democrats Facebook group.
This reliance on digital outreach could have various impacts on the primary races.
“I do think that not meeting a candidate might affect the voters’ choice,” Budzisz said. “You’re also going to see a reliance on name recognition and word of mouth. The front-runner might get a little extra boost because the other campaigns haven’t been able to go out and campaign as vigorously.”
He said old-fashioned retail politics were a way for lower-polling candidates to make a name for themselves, typically.
Joe Shepherd works for Democratic Senate candidate Cal Woods, who has hovered near the bottom of both polls and fundraising since long before the pandemic, despite a 90-county ground game. Shepherd, 19, a member of the Iowa State University Democratic Party, who came onboard post-pandemic, said the Woods campaign has grown since turning online.
“We all have the same disadvantage,” he said. “Because of that, it gives us a pretty nice advantage since we have the smallest war chest. We can’t have the other campaigns’ finances used against us in the same way.”
Budzisz, though, said that more funding does still carry weight.
“Some campaigns have the cash where they can still get in that voter’s home via radio, via television, via big web ad campaigns,” he said.
Greenfield has been criticized by both Ernst’s re-election campaign and her Democratic primary rivals for a $1 million television ad buy supporting Greenfield’s bid for the nomination, purchased by the Senate Majority PAC that is tied to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. But Franken just dropped a major TV ad as well, though without national backing.
As of March 31, Ernst’s campaign had raised $10.86 million. Greenfield’s campaign had raised $5.6 million, while Mauro’s had raised $1.8 million. Franken’s had raised $580,000, Kimberly Graham’s had raised $181,500 and Woods had not filed for the quarter.
The reliance on online campaigning has also left out Iowans in rural areas, where high-speed internet is rare. Shepherd said that has meant that phone calls have been key. He said rural voters he has spoken to have felt shunned by some of the higher-polling campaigns.
Jimmy Peacock serves as campaign director for Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, in her Republican primary bid, over a shrinking field, to unseat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa. He, too, said phone calls are being used more and more.
“You can only get so cute with campaigning online,” he said. “It’s largely just connecting one on one with people, having conversations and advocating on their behalf.”
Finkenauer, like Ernst, has her hands full with the pandemic-relief efforts in Washington as an incumbent, but she still has a re-election run to remember.
“The congresswoman is focusing on serving her constituents and ensuring they’re getting the help and support they need during this unprecedented crisis — especially our essential workers on the front lines in our health care centers, grocery stores and food-processing plants,” her campaign stated.