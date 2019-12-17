A judge on Monday sentenced a Dubuque man to 30 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a boy and requesting that a woman provide him with a child to abuse.
Characterizing Bryan M. Halfhill, 36, as “dangerous,” Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt said the prison time and a special sentence of lifetime supervision by the Iowa Department of Corrections were appropriate given the gravity of the offenses.
“It’s almost beyond human comprehension how anybody can do that to another person, but here we are,” Shubatt said.
In October, a jury convicted Halfhill in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and lascivious acts with a child-soliciting a person to arrange a sex act with a child.
According to court documents, Halfhill and Gina C. Urbain, 35, of Epworth, Iowa, repeatedly sexually abused a boy younger than 8 from June 2016 to December 2018 and Halfhill solicited Urbain to arrange access to a child that Halfhill could sexually abuse. The two adults have a domestic relationship.
The Telegraph Herald does not publish identifying information of victims of sex crimes.
Authorities also reported finding images of child pornography on Urbain’s cellphone, documents stated. Urbain is charged with second-degree sexual abuse in connection with the case.
Investigators reported finding out about the abuse when they interviewed the child in connection with another investigation. In that case, Urbain is charged with second-degree sexual abuse, as she is accused of abusing a girl younger than 12 years old that she knew in November 2018.
Urbain’s next court hearings in both cases are set for Jan. 6.
Before Monday’s sentencing hearing, Halfhill filed a request for a postponement of judgment.
He and his attorneys alleged that a witness improperly referenced an interview that a judge had ruled could not be admitted at trial, that prosecutors attempted to inflame the jury by raising matters not germane to the case and that a juror had improper contact with a witness.
Shubatt denied the request and moved onto the sentencing portion of the hearing.
Reading a statement, the victim’s father called Halfhill a “monster” and “coward” but said his son will persevere.
“I will make sure he will be a blooming part of society,” said the man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of his son. “He will not let you control him. He will not follow in your footsteps and cause harm to others and use the excuse of what you did.”
During the hearing, Halfhill denied engaging in sexual crimes and accused Shubatt of failing to correct “jury misconduct” during his trial.
“I’m not going to deny what happened to this child. It was terrible,” he said. “The remorse that I feel is because of the amount of time I spent away from the home and I missed the signs of what was going on.”
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall requested that the judge impose the maximum sentence for each offense and that those be served consecutively, so a total of 40 years in prison.
He argued that Halfhill’s denial of the allegations and indignation while doing so suggests he has not taken accountability for his behavior.
“Acceptance is the first step on the road to recovery,” Kirkendall said. “The defendant obviously has a long road if we ever hope he is going to be rehabilitated.”
Halfhill’s attorney, Stuart Hoover, said his client’s history of mental health troubles, post-traumatic stress and substance abuse should be considered in his sentence.
Hoover requested that Halfhill be allowed to serve time concurrently for up to 25 years in prison.
Ultimately, Shubatt issued a sentence that fell between the two recommendations.