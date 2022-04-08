Today, Peter and Susan Smith Welcome Center, University of Dubuque, 2000 University Ave.
6 to 8 p.m. Learn how African cultural heritage has spread and continues to thrive in many communities around the world. Experience African games, dances and food. Registration is not required, but space is limited. Cost: Free. More information: www.mfcdbq.org.
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Galena Preview
Today and Saturday, downtown Galena, Ill.
5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Green Street Plaza outside DeSoto House Hotel will be the location for today's pre-event starting at 5 p.m. Food will be available from food trucks on site. At dusk, enjoy an outdoor screening of the family-friendly film "Island of Lost Girls." On Saturday, shorts, features and documentaries will play at the hotel throughout the day, concluding with an outdoor screening of family-friendly short films at Green Street Plaza. In the case of inclement weather, outdoor screenings will be cancelled. No tickets required tonight. Tickets for Saturday available online. Cost: Free today and $10 on Saturday. More information: www.julienfilmfest.com
Spring Fever Boutique and Craft Show
Saturday, Milestone Event Center, 27317 Olde Farley Road, Farley, Iowa
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 40 small local businesses will offer boutiques items, crafts, baked goods and more. Food trucks will be on site. Cost: Free admission. More information: www.tinyurl.com/SpringFeverBoutique
A Work in Progress: A Night of Music & Art
Saturday, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
6 to 9 p.m. NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dubuque will present its debut mental health awareness event with an evening of music and art featuring Polish classical pianist Andrzej Kozlowski and local artists Britni Farber and Allison Poster. Cost: $45 to $55. More information: www.tinyurl.com/NAMIWorkinProgress
Dubuque County Fair Association Blue Ribbon Breakfast
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, potatoes, fresh fruit, toast, juice, coffee and milk. Live auction and raffle starts at 11 a.m. Activities for kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Cost: $9 for ages 12 and older; $5 for ages 5 to 11; free for ages 4 and younger. More information: www.dbqfair.com