RYAN, Iowa — A Delaware County man recently won $30,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket.
The Iowa Lottery announced that Donald Arnold Jr. won a top prize on the Bonus Crossword game. He bought his winning ticket at the Fareway grocery store in Manchester.
