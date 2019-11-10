Apple River State Bank announced the appointment of Kimberly Lutes as manager of the bank’s new office in the Southwest Mart, 3525 Percival St., in Hazel Green, Wis. The facility is expected to open in December when remodeling is complete.
Cottingham & Butler in Dubuque announced the following:
New hires: Amanda Leick, health coach, Dubuque; Amy Assoian, medical claims representative, Dubuque; Brianna Long, service representative, Dubuque; Casey Schmidt, senior talent acquisition specialist, Dubuque; David Reicks, account administrator, Dyersville, Iowa; Fallon Millerski, account executive, Dubuque; Gabrielle Riley, service representative, Dubuque; Gabrielle Wessels, account administrator, Dyersville; Jessie Menke, client service representative; Kristine Masterson, safety assistant, Dubuque; Lindsey Standorf, casualty claims representative, Dubuque; Sara Tonn, client service representative, Dyersville; Stacy Lynch, talent acquisition specialist, Dubuque; Teresa Hardwick, service representative, Dubuque.
The Board of Directors of Dupaco Community Credit Union released the following staff announcements:
Chayce Alexander joined Dupaco as a contact center representative at Operation Center in Dubuque.
Mysti Bennett joined Dupaco as a contact center representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
Jeffery Glass joined Dupaco as member service/lending consultant/Operations Center at the Key West location in Dubuque.
Trish Goodwin was appointed member solutions consultant at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
Tim Newman was appointed IRA representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Joy Thompson joined Dupaco as a contact center representative at the Operation Center in Dubuque.
Bodine Electric in Peosta, Iowa, announced the following:
New hires: Thomas Duddeck, Gear Department; Skyler Sampson, Structural Department; Brandi McCabe, Material Handling; Larry Schilling, Assembly Department; Nathan Steffen, Shaft Department; Derek Putz, Assembly Department; Duane Luensmann, Gear Department; Cathy Campbell, Assembly Department; Tim McAndrew, Assembly Department.
Promotions: Mark Takes, technical employee; Curt Kramer, CNC setup & operator; Matt Digmann, tool & die maker; Kyle Chase, CNC setup & operator; Riley Merfeld, CNC setup & operator; Alan McQuillen, technical writer; Brad Okey, team lead; Dawn Runde, technical employee; Jim Harwick, technical employee; Leonard Brady, team lead; Mike Hernandez, CNC setup & operator; Joe Coohey, technical lead; Will Tauke, Sr. maintenance; Kyle Glatt, Sr. maintenance; Craig Hoefler, Sr. maintenance; Carson Daack, CNC setup & operator; Hunter Wallace, CNC setup & operator; Adam Connolly, CNC setup & operator; Julio Carmona, CNC setup & operator; Shannon Abbott, production manager; Andrew Dague, technical employee; Zach Shireman, technical employee; Joleen Heine, customer support representative.
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following:
New hires: Jill Lane, regional retail bank executive; Josh Underhill, VP, director of Consumer Digital and Branch Enablement; Nicholas Elliott, Network Services manager; Mariann Giudice, IAM system administrator; Heather Volkert-Purman, executive assistant.
Promotions: Jen Hogue-Mercer, leadership development facilitator; Barb Runde, treasury management wire transfer clerk.
McGraw-Hill Education in Dubuque announced the following new hires:
Shelby Nicholson, business development representative.
Paige Hampton, sales support assistant.
Dubuque Y announced Casey Curoe as its new director of membership and wellness.
Dr. Steve Sloan, of Vision Health Center PC in Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa, was re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Heart of America Eye Care Congress. He will represent the state of Iowa on this Regional Eye Care board.
To better care for people suffering from ongoing chronic pain, Southwest Health announced the addition of Pain Management Provider Brian Lenzmeier to its Specialist Clinic. Lenzmeier joins an array of providers in the Specialist Clinic, including experts in Audiology, Cardiology, Dermatology, ENT, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Rheumatology, Sleep Medicine and Urology.
Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce recently hired Ali Manson as assistant director. She works alongside Jessica Pape, the chamber’s executive director.
Mike Moroney, of Alliant Credit Union, has been elected to serve on the Iowa Credit Union League Board of Directors for 2019-2020
EXIT Realty Dubuque’s Gwen Kosel was recently awarded Silver Designation Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. Silver Designation Award is given out to agents who have successfully closed between 50-75 ends in a 12-month period.
Also, EXIT Realty Dubuque’s Steve Davis and Jamie Blake were recently awarded Bronze Designation Award by EXIT Realty Corp International. Bronze Designation Award is given to agents who have successfully close between 25-50 close ends in the past 12-month period.
Brooke Kemnitzer, Director of Nursing at Edenbrook Platteville, was honored with the Shining Star Director of Nursing Award at the 68th Annual Fall Convention of the Wisconsin Health Care Association and the Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living held in Oshkosh.
RuhlHomes.com was honored with national recognition. Judged against hundreds of other residential brokerages across the nation, RuhlHomes.com ranked No. 4 for best overall website. It also earned fifth spot for best community pages and fourth place for best design.