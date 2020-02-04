A public meeting in Stockton will highlight the threat of invasive pests in Illinois.
The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association will hold the event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Stockton Township Public Library.
The focus will be sharing information on pests that pose a threat to the state’s forests, according to a press release. They include the gypsy moth, emerald ash borer, spotted lanternfly and Asian long-horned beetle.
Time will be allotted for attendees to ask questions.
There is no cost to attend.