Calvin Davis and his family have made a tradition of watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade each year as they prepare their holiday meal.
This year, that family tradition will look substantially different: Calvin will march in the parade, while his family gathers in New York City to watch him.
“It’s not going to seem real until I’m there, I think, until you see all the other people there with you, and it’s just like, ‘Whoa, this is really happening,” he said.
Calvin, a senior at Dubuque Senior High School, earned a spot in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. As part of that group, he will participate in the annual Thanksgiving Day parade next week. Event officials estimate that the parade draws 3.5 million viewers in New York, with more than 50 million more people watching on television.
“I think it just goes to show that if you put a lot of time into something that you really enjoy, it will pay off in the end with some really cool opportunities,” Calvin said.
He first learned about the Macy’s Great American Marching Band from friends he made while performing with the Colt Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps in 2018. He decided he wanted to take a shot at securing a spot in the parade band.
He submitted an audition video in February. A few months later, he learned that he had been selected to perform with the group.
“That was really, really exciting, finding out that I’d made it,” Calvin said.
Officials from the marching band select about 200 to 250 high school students from around the country to perform in the parade each year. They typically receive around 3,000 applications, said Kristin Heckrote, an event director for the band.
Calvin was the only student from Iowa to be selected for this year’s band, she said
“These students are very, very impressive students,” Heckrote said. “They put a lot of hard work into it. It’s very intense, very stressful and a lot of fun.”
Calvin auditioned on the snare drum but has been assigned to play cymbals in the parade. He received the music for the Christmas medley last month and has practiced daily to get himself ready.
“It’s been crazy because it’s just like, ‘OK, I really need to be practicing this because no one wants to screw up on national television,” he said.
Calvin will leave for New York on Saturday, Nov. 23, for several days of practicing with the band and sightseeing leading up to the parade. He also will have the chance to celebrate his birthday with his family in New York.
“(I’m) turning 18 in New York two days before the Macy’s parade that I’m going to be playing in,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot.”
Calvin’s mother, Cyndi Davis, said she is proud of her son’s accomplishment and excited to watch the parade in person while her son performs.
“It’s a pretty competitive audition process, but it’s a real honor to make it,” she said.
Calvin said he has enjoyed getting to tell people about his upcoming performance in the parade.
“It’s really cool to know that there’s a lot of support from home,” he said.