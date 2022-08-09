U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, visited Dubuque on Monday for a tour of the marquee flood mitigation projects the City of Dubuque has completed in the Bee Branch Creek Watershed.

To date, the Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project — aimed at reducing flash flooding, improving water quality and encouraging investment in neighborhoods subject to past flooding — has received $250 million in investment. The city has been particularly successful at securing state and federal funding for the project components, with the city footing just $85.5 million of the bill at total build-out, according to City Civil Engineer Deron Muehring, who helped lead Monday’s tour from the front of a Jule transit bus.

