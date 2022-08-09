Deron Muehring (from left), civil engineer with the City of Dubuque; Kristin Hill, communication specialist with the City of Dubuque; U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa; and Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh tour the Bee Branch Creek Greenway in Dubuque on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Larry J. Weber (from left), a professor at University of Iowa; Deron Muehring, a civil engineer with the City of Dubuque; and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, tour the Bee Branch Creek Greenway in Dubuque on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, visited Dubuque on Monday for a tour of the marquee flood mitigation projects the City of Dubuque has completed in the Bee Branch Creek Watershed.
To date, the Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project — aimed at reducing flash flooding, improving water quality and encouraging investment in neighborhoods subject to past flooding — has received $250 million in investment. The city has been particularly successful at securing state and federal funding for the project components, with the city footing just $85.5 million of the bill at total build-out, according to City Civil Engineer Deron Muehring, who helped lead Monday’s tour from the front of a Jule transit bus.
Muehring, along with representatives of the Iowa Flood Center and American Flood Coalition, guided Hinson from the Jule Operations and Training System, to the Carter Road detention basin — the greater project’s first success, completed in 2003 — and West 32nd Street detention basin, before a walk along the Bee Branch Creek Greenway.
“A lot of my priority in Congress has been on flood mitigation and trying to make sure my colleagues understand the investments and how those can be really proactive,” Hinson said, after her tour. “I think what is encouraging after the conversations today, is you can, not only invest in flood mitigation, but you can do it in ways that really benefit your community. These projects are great examples for how to do this and make a measurable impact on water management.”
Muehring also presented the Dubuque City Council with an update on progress and what is left to do to complete the Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project on Monday night. He said the goal was to remind council members before they enter their long-term goal-setting period in coming weeks.
“We’ve completed this now — the creek is kind of done,” Muehring told the TH. But other projects, including green alleys and development of city-acquired property in the area remain. “North End storm sewers are part of the plan, but we haven’t really worked on it yet.”
As included in the Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project, the City of Dubuque has $87.7 million in five major projects yet to do. The soonest planned is the $18.9 million replacement of the Bee Branch floodgate and pump at Kerper Boulevard, scheduled to be completed in 2025. The furthest out is completion of the city’s Green Alley project, which to date has replaced 80 of 240 targeted alleys with pervious bricks, which allow water to infiltrate the soil.
Muehring told Hinson that completing these projects was becoming increasingly necessary, due to climate change.
“When we started designing this project, a 100-year rainstorm was six-and-a-half inches of rain in 24 hours,” he said. “Now, when we incorporate all that recent rainfall data, what was a 100-year storm is now a 50-year storm. It will happen twice as frequently.”
Hinson said that Dubuque has proven the results of the Bee Branch Creek projects enough for her to be confident in securing colleagues’ support in Congress.
“There’s a lot of talk about climate right now,” she said. “I think this is a great example of how we can make those dollars go farther with a real, manageable effect.”
The U.S. Senate passed Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday, which included billions of dollars for programs to cut greenhouse gas emissions to prevent impacts like increased flooding rather than just mitigate them. Hinson has denounced the bill as it heads to the House and said Monday that she preferred efforts like the Bee Branch.
“Looking at the investments they’ve made in the green spaces, they’re using it as a soil conservation tool, but no doubt it has an impact on carbon emissions, too,” she said. “Supporting projects like this, in very targeted ways, are the way we should be doing things.”
Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha — running against Hinson, said voters will recognize Democrats’ stronger efforts to address climate change impacts in November.
“By voting against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Ashley Hinson put Washington politics ahead of crucial flood prevention and mitigation projects important to Iowans,” she said.
