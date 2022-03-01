A Dubuque man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he again was convicted of sexually abusing a young boy from 2016 to 2018.
Bryan M. Halfhill, 38, of Dubuque, was given the sentence Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury found him guilty in January of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. He was found not guilty of lascivious acts with a child-soliciting a person to arrange a sex act with a child.
Halfhill previously was tried on the three charges in 2019 and found guilty on all three counts. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison but was granted a new trial by the Iowa Court of Appeals.
“I’m very familiar with this case, having tried it twice,” said Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt. “I don’t remember if I said it exactly the last time, but this is one of the more horrible cases I’ve had to hear as a judge. It involved absolutely heinous acts against a child that really is a defenseless victim.”
Court documents state that a boy, who was younger than 8 at the time, reported to investigators that he was sexually abused more than once from June 2016 to December 2018. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information on victims of sexual crimes.
The boy identified his abusers as Halfhill and Gina C. Urbain, of Epworth, Iowa.
Urbain originally was charged in connection with the sexual abuse of the boy, as well as the sexual abuse of a girl younger than 12 in 2018. Last year, she was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.
Halfhill chose not to make a statement at his sentencing on Monday.
Halfhill’s attorney, Joey Hoover, asked for the sentences on both charges to run concurrently for the 25-year total. Hoover noted that the sentence comes with a 17.5-year mandatory minimum.
“While the jury definitely believed the child that (the abuse) happened, there is still the possibility of some tainting of the child’s memory,” he said.
Hoover also argued for his motions for an acquittal and for a new trial, but Shubatt denied the motions.
Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall asked that the sentence on the two charges run consecutively for a total of 35 years in prison, citing the nature of the offense.
“They were terrible acts of sexual abuse,” he said. “... The offenses to which he was found guilty are found not to be one-off events.”
Shubatt ruled that the sentences on both charges run concurrently to each other, noting that he ruled the same way in Halfhill’s 2019 trial.
The other five years of Halfhill’s initial sentence stemmed from the charge of which he was found not guilty in the January retrial.
“Having sentenced Mr. Halfhill to 30 years the first time around, it would be difficult for me to sentence him to more time this time, when he in fact was not convicted of as many crimes in this trial,” Shubatt said.