Ryan Rogers joined TH Media as advertising sales coordinator. He is a recent graduate of Loras College and holds a degree in sport management and marketing.
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Max Muehring, Ryan Boffeli, Emily Depner and Zachary Scott as associate client consultants.
Madison Anderson as a client relations manager.
Joe Eichhorn and Andy Scott as business analysts .
Jace Glenn as a sales executive.
Nicholas Bollweg, Joe Valenti, Tim Tischer and Hayden Fox as account administrators.
Chris Theis as a claims assistant.
Carly Rahn as an event manager.
Alex Potts as a marketer.
Hunter Kafka as a safety consultant.
Montez Thompson as a claims representative.
Luke Roling as a client consultant.
Brian Nichols as a director.
Jacob Townsend as a software engineer I.
Madelyn Steger as a client service representative.
Mi-T-M Corp. announced hiring:
Trisha Ketelsen to the administrative support division.
Tyler Powers as an engineering intern.
Darren Balfe, Alex Bradley, James Cigrand, Wyatt Funston, Tyler Kirk, Dillon Pieper and Steven Schlickman to the fabrication division.
Robert Wolf to the production division.
Sydney Klein to the purchasing division.
Samantha McCarron and Christian Merrick to shipping and receiving.
It also announced promoting:
Bret Davis to cold water tester.
Ashtyn Miller to generator tester.
Bruce Kroll joined the Southwest Health Board of Directors. He previously owned and operated Culver’s in Dubuque and Platteville and helped establish Southwest Wisconsin Pheasants Forever.
Tri-Tech announced hiring Grant Haylock as a standard support technician.
Q Casino announced hiring:
Zantao Zhu as a human resources assistant.
Diana Schulz as hospitality sales director.
Will Hudson as grant program and community engagement coordinator.
EXIT Realty Unlimited, formerly EXIT Realty Dubuque, acquired RE/MAX Oelwein Realty. RE/MAX will re-brand its operations to align with EXIT and will be part of the EXIT Unlimited footprint.
