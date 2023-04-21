EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Donors to an East Dubuque library renovation and expansion got a sneak peek of the project’s progress on Thursday.
Around 50 people gathered at the East Dubuque District Library, 122 Wisconsin Ave., to see the work that has been done so far on the project, for which $2.1 million has been raised.
“Just look around you,” Katherine Kelly, of the East Dubuque Library Foundation, told attendees. “See the expansion. See the renovation taking place. We will be able to sustain a bigger and better library. It’s a legacy for all ages.”
Attendees had the chance to walk through a shell of the new, expanded portion of the library and envision the future space. Construction on the space began last fall, after the library’s board of trustees accepted a $1.49 million bid from Tricon Construction Group for the project.
Brian Gomoll, director of East Dubuque District Library, said the expansion will double the size of the library.
“For three years, we’ve been working toward this,” he said. “In the fall, we’ll hopefully have it done.”
Gomoll said the next steps for construction include painting and completing the finishing touches on the space. He added that he now is preparing to move parts of the library’s current collection into the new space.
The new area of the library will feature a community meeting room and enhanced children’s area. The project also will allow for new study areas, an expanded local history room and private counseling areas.
“It really does mean a lot,” Gomoll said. “This is a multi-purpose space. There wasn’t really a place for people to gather. That was needed.”
Diane Gallagher, who attended Thursday’s event, said she knew of multiple clubs that want to meet in the expanded library space upon its completion.
“My granddaughter learned how to walk right here in this library because it’s such a huge space,” she said. “To be able to bring her down here now to see all the variety of not only books, it really is a dream.”
Jim and Nancy Neumeister also were revealed as the anonymous donors behind a major contribution to the project on Thursday.
The Neumeisters pledged $400,000 toward the library project as long as the community raised the matching funds.
Jim Neumeister noted that their support came after CVR Partners and East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizers began the fundraising effort by giving $400,000.
He also said the donated funds allowed officials to seek grants for the project, such as $433,000 from Illinois’ Public Library Construction Grant Program and $400,000 in federal funds.
“We felt this was something the community needed,” Jim Neumeister said. “It wouldn’t have happened without CVR challenging us, and then we challenged the community, and the community more than responded. This is something that has been a dream of ours.”
