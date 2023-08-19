CASCADE, Iowa -- Community pride was evident Saturday during Cascade's Hometown Days, and the blue skies, cool breezes and street-lined crowds certainly added to the spirit of the weekend.

"Summer Beach Bash" was the theme of the 7th-annual event, and the parade floats at Saturday morning's parade down Cascade's First Avenue didn't disappoint with their scenes of sandy shores, beach balls, surf music (heavy on the Beach Boys) and giveways of freezer pops, juice boxes, drink Koozies, and flower leis.

