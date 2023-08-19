CASCADE, Iowa -- Community pride was evident Saturday during Cascade's Hometown Days, and the blue skies, cool breezes and street-lined crowds certainly added to the spirit of the weekend.
"Summer Beach Bash" was the theme of the 7th-annual event, and the parade floats at Saturday morning's parade down Cascade's First Avenue didn't disappoint with their scenes of sandy shores, beach balls, surf music (heavy on the Beach Boys) and giveways of freezer pops, juice boxes, drink Koozies, and flower leis.
The all-weekend, Cascade town celebration included kids activities, dance and live music performances, a road race, grass volleyball tournament and all-day entertainment in the Cascade Amphitheater.
At the parade, a quartet of friends -- Lane Hosch, 4, Clay Noonan, 8, Rylan Ressler, 8 and Hank Hosch, 8, all of Cascade -- sat on the curb, each clutching a plastic bag and ready to make a dash for candy and other treats tossed from passing floats and vehicles.
"I like looking at all the cool vehicles," Clay said.
"We go to every parade in Cascade every year," Rylan added.
Lane Hosch was looking forward to the entire day with his family.
"After this, we go to Hometown Days," he said. "I like all the things there are to do."
Hank Hosch was looking forward to lunch.
"I like the cheeseburgers the best," he said.
At Cheryl's Flour Garden Bakery and Coffee Bar, friends Carol Cigrand, of Cascade, Janet Clemen, of Dyersville and Lois Manternach, of Worthington, were enjoying beverages as they watched the parade from the bakery's patio. The friends have known each other since high school, and all are graduates of St. Mary's Catholic High School Class of 1959.
"We're all 82, and proud of it," Clemen said.
"We meet once a month for coffee and always come for (Hometown Days)," Cigrand said. "A lot of class reunions are planned around Hometown Days."
One table over, a group of teenage girls was decked out in hot-pink shorts and black bedazzled t-shirts reading "Braid and Bling." The girls were getting ready to man their booth at the fair after the parade,
Aquin Catholic School 8th graders Jada Noonan, 13, Mollie Orr, 13, Colie Leytem, 13, Josie Green, 14 and Leona Manternach, 13, are the faces behind Braid and Bling. They were planning on spending their day braiding hair and sprinkling hair glitter on visitors to their booth.
"We have always helped out with the kids' activities (at Hometown Days)," Jada said. "And this year, we wanted to do something on our own, so we got our own booth."
Shontele Orr, of Cascade, who by day is the city's utility manager, has headed the Hometown Days planning committee since the event's first iteration in 2016. She said the event has grown each year, despite it being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have 16 vendors at the fair this year, and that doesn't include the food trucks, which we have all over," she said. "We never know what our attendance is, because it's a free event. But I would say thousands."
In their shady spot on the bakery patio, Cigrand, Clemen and Lois Manternach were enjoying conversation with old and new friends.
"It's a day for camaraderie, and it just keeps getting bigger and better every year," Cigrand said. "And thank you, Jesus, for this absolutely beautiful day to enjoy it."