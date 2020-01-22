The Dubuque gambling market finished the decade on a high note.
Q Casino and Hotel and Diamond Jo Casino marked the final year of the 2010s by upping the ante on live entertainment and rolling out a pair of new sportsbooks. The new offerings bolstered the casinos’ revenue streams and brought a new demographic to the facilities
“It was a wonderful year — one where we surpassed our expectations,” said Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles on Tuesday.
Aviles delivered his comments during the monthly meeting of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors, held Tuesday at Q Casino.
Q officials also provided a glimpse at what should be an eventful 2020. Enhanced sports-betting options, big-name music acts and the construction of a new hotel will highlight the year ahead.
Diamond Jo officials did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
REVENUE UPTICK
Dubuque’s two casinos collectively generated gaming revenue of $120.6 million in 2019, according to Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission. That was just a tick above the previous year’s total of $119.1 million.
Diamond Jo raked in $70.9 million last year, compared with $69.3 million during the prior year. Q reported gaming revenue of $49.7 million, nearly identical to its 2018 haul of $49.8 million.
These figures only tell part of the story, however.
The IRGC definition of gaming revenue includes table games and slot machines, but it does not include sports wagering.
At Q Sportsbook, bettors wagered $4.69 million in 2019. Payouts to these bettors totaled $4.21 million, resulting in “net receipts” of about $470,000.
FanDuel Sportsbook, located within Diamond Jo, took in $4.81 million in wagers. Payouts totaled $4.24 million, and net receipts were $570,000.
Bettors wagered more than $1.2 million through Q Sportsbook’s mobile and online betting platforms, which went live in mid-November. FanDuel Sportsbook did not launch a mobile application in 2019, but company officials said they will roll out that option in 2020.
At Q Casino, there were signs that sports betting was luring gamblers away from slots and table games. Traditional gaming revenue was down in each of the four months since Q Sportsbook opened its doors.
“It is not a concern,” Aviles said of the numbers. “In gaming, there are always shifts. There are always new things that become popular.”
A shift from traditional gaming revenue to sports wagering revenue could take a bite out of the state’s revenue.
IRGC Administrator Brian Ohorilko said revenues from slot machines or table games are taxed at 22%, with the vast majority going to the state. Sports-betting revenues are only subject to a 6.75% tax.
BIG THINGS AHEAD
Local gambling officials vowed that there would be plenty of excitement in 2020 as well.
Aviles said officials are moving forward with plans for a new, eight-story hotel on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
DRA board members signed off on the $22 million project last month. The DRA is the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos.
The new property will be located between the casino and the existing Hilton Garden Inn. It will be part of the Curio Collection, an upscale hotel brand within Hilton’s portfolio.
Officials are hoping to start construction in the next few months and open the new facility in early 2021.
“It is an ambitious timetable, but hopefully, we can make it happen,” said Aviles.
He said the new facility likely will include a rooftop restaurant and a modern event space suitable for large gatherings.
Casino officials are confident that a steady stream of live music will continue to draw people to Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Q Casino launched its outdoor concert series in 2017. In the event’s third year, rock band 3 Doors Down and country music artist Kane Brown were among the major names to perform on the Back Waters Stage. The latter drew 5,000 fans and established a new record for the venue.
General Manager Brian Rakestraw said casino officials soon will unveil the lineup for the 2020 outdoor concert series. He said at least eight — and possibly as many as 10 — acts will take the Back Waters Stage this year.
Rakestraw believes this year’s acts will raise the bar once again.
“I think this year’s lineup is going to far exceed last year’s,” he said.