Loras College

Dubuque

Spring 2020:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Asbury, Iowa — Mark Histed

Bellevue, Iowa — Amber Krieg and Trenton Tittle

Bernard, Iowa — Ryan Gooch

Cassville, Wis. — Andrea Okey

Darlington, Wis. — Tyler Osterday

Dubuque — Amanda Holt, Nathan Huinker, Kaylah Lightfoot, Annie McGuire, Sarah Mockler, Kirk Mommsen, Morgan Muenster, Cassaundra Nelson, Adam Rang, Kody Rife and Cynthia Stierman

Durango — Logan Ben

Dyersville, Iowa — Kellie Huberty

East Dubuque, Ill. — Rachel Hefel and Makenna Scace

Edgewood, Iowa — Michael Lueken

Maquoketa, Iowa — Joseph Lyon and Sierra Whisenand

Peosta, Iowa — Madeleine Gau and Christine McGrane

Ryan, Iowa — Cassidy Oberreuter