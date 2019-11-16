Local Wisconsin school districts largely are exceeding expectations set by the state, according to a recent report.
Sixteen districts in southwest Wisconsin met or exceeded expectations established in district report cards released this week by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Fourteen of those districts exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations.
“It really was accomplished because every employee, student and family believes that education is important and can impact them for an entire lifetime,” said Jane Wonderling, superintendent of Fennimore Community Schools.
Fennimore received a “significantly exceeds expectations” rating.
Districts were rated based on student achievement and growth, efforts to close graduation and achievement gaps and students’ post-secondary readiness.
In Fennimore, a little more than 50% of students were considered “proficient” or “advanced” in English language arts and math. Students’ academic growth was above what state officials consider average.
Wonderling said teachers have been using time on student early-release days to focus in on making sure their charges are successful. They also ensure the curriculum helps students achieve at a high level.
In the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District in Hazel Green, 46% of students were proficient or better in English. In math, 51.4% of students hit that benchmark.
Students saw above-average growth, according to the report card, which rated the district as exceeding expectations.
Superintendent John Costello said he is pleased with the results. However, his staffers always feel they can improve.
Several years ago, district employees overhauled the math curriculum, to which Costello attributed improved math scores. Officials now are working on the district’s English language arts curriculum.
“We are making improvements with (student achievement), but its not a number where we’re 100% satisfied,” Costello said.
Platteville School District saw some of the highest student proficiency levels among local schools — 54.8% in English and 59.4% in math — and showed average academic growth. The district was rated as exceeding expectations.
Superintendent Jim Boebel said he feels student achievement is strong overall throughout the district. However, members of his team would like to focus on how they can lessen gaps in success among different student groups.
“No matter what happens, every year we want to improve our instruction,” he said.
In the Cuba City School District, 43.1% of students were proficient or advanced in English, and 47.4% were proficient or advanced in math. Students also saw slightly above-average growth in math and below-average growth in English. The district received an “exceeds expectations” rating.
Superintendent Aaron Olson said growth scores in the previous school report card were particularly high, so he had expected those would flatten out for this year’s report.
School workers spent last year focusing on closing achievement gaps, which Olson saw reflected in the high score his district received in that regard.
“We were happy with this (overall report),” Olson said. “All these state tests are really a snapshot. It’s just one day, and there’s a lot more that goes into instructing children.”