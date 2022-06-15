GALENA, Ill. — A Galena resident is suing the city and the developers of a major resort project, requesting that the court invalidate the City Council’s approval of a planned unit development and subsequent ordinances related to the endeavor.
The lawsuit filed by Wendy Clark alleges that city officials failed to meet the requirements of city codes and state law in approving rezoning requests for The Parker project on the property that includes Galena Marine Hospital. It also argues that city officials did not adequately consider the impacts of the project on nearby residents when making their decisions.
“We tried to encourage that to happen by participating in the process from the very first time we were allowed to do so,” said Clark, whose home is adjacent to the proposed development, in an interview with the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday. “That hasn’t happened, so this is the only option left.”
The proposal first came before the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals in February. After multiple meetings this spring, City Council members last month approved an ordinance rezoning the property from limited agricultural to planned unit development, along with an ordinance formally annexing 56.2 acres of the 80-acre development that was located outside city limits. Those ordinances cleared the way for work to begin on the project.
In addition to restoration of the Marine Hospital, The Parker will involve four construction phases culminating in more than 100 cottages, a café building, a restaurant/event space, outdoor dining areas, a vineyard, walking trails and other amenities.
The lawsuit filed in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court names the city, project architect James Baranski and development groups True North Quality Homes and Bien Vie as defendants.
Neither Baranski nor Sandra Lawrence, president of Bien Vie, responded to requests for comment Tuesday. City Administrator Mark Moran said the city had not yet been served with the lawsuit, so he could not comment on it.
The complaint describes the City Council’s approval of the planned unit development application as “arbitrary, capricious or unrelated to the public health, safety and morals” because the council did not consider the rights of Clark and other adjacent property owners as required by previous Illinois Supreme Court decisions.
It also alleges that the Zoning Board and City Council did not discuss whether the planned unit development application complied with all required elements of the city’s preliminary PUD plan review criteria and that the city engaged in illegal “spot zoning” by approving a commercial development in an area “almost entirely surrounded by properties zoned some form of agricultural or residential.”
Although much of the complaint addresses the city’s perceived procedural failures and violations of due process, an additional count seeks an injunction to halt development activity.
“Clark will be irreparably harmed by the continued development of the Parker resort development because it will expose her to a variety of harms for which there is no adequate remedy at law, including noise and light disturbances, lack of quiet enjoyment of her property, traffic safety issues and an irreparable shift in the content and character of her neighborhood and the surrounding area,” the document states.
Clark said she hopes the lawsuit not only leads to an invalidation of city officials’ decisions but also forces the city to take a more in-depth look at the project and its processes for approving it.
“What I hope for, and have all along, is for the city to give it the detailed, careful scrutiny that is absolutely necessary for something that’s this big and this complex and that has the potential for so many major impacts,” she said. “I believe that if the city correctly and thoroughly applies their processes … they would get to a different decision.”
Clark is supported in her fight by “Park the Parker,” a group of Galena residents that formed earlier this spring to oppose the development. Members are fundraising to help defray Clark’s legal expenses.
“We support her legal complaint, and so we would like to help with the legal costs as much as possible,” said Paul Kolimas, owner of Cloran Mansion Bed & Breakfast and a Park the Parker member.
He said Park the Parker has a three-member board that makes decisions on expenditures. Although Clark has been involved with the group, she is not a board member and will not vote on how money is allocated to support her.
Kolimas said group members believe that legal costs might exceed $25,000, based on conversations with Clark’s attorney.
Currently, the group has raised about $6,100, $800 of which has been spent on advertisements for the Park the Parker campaign, according to a newsletter from the group.
