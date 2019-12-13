MANCHESTER, Iowa — Rescuers said they recovered several more animals Thursday when they returned to a roadside zoo in Manchester.
According to a post on the Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s Facebook page, teams discovered “dozens more animals on the property” that couldn’t be found during initial rescue efforts Monday at Cricket Hollow Animal Park.
However, “many more animals are still missing, so the investigation continues,” the post states.
The zoo, owned by Pam and Tom Sellner, has been under fire for years by animal rights groups. An Iowa District Court judge in November ruled that all exotic animals must be removed from park.
Though the Sellners are mounting an appeal, the Iowa Supreme Court refused to issue a stay on the order calling for the removal of the animals. Groups like the league and the Animal Legal Defense Fund, which assisted in the lawsuit, have been working to remove the animals.
When rescuers arrived Monday, they estimated that up to 60% of the 300-plus animals at the park were either missing or dead.