A sidewalk construction project will disrupt traffic on a busy Dubuque thoroughfare for multiple weeks, according to a press release from the city.

John F. Kennedy Road will have a northbound lane shift between Asbury Road and Northwest Arterial for sidewalk construction beginning at 8 a.m Monday, March 27 until 5 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.