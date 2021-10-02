MADISON, Wis. — A nonpartisan state commission this week released new maps that project to reduce, but not eliminate, the Republican majority in the Wisconsin Legislature after the state updates its state and congressional district maps using new census data.
Lawmakers are under no obligation to consider the recommendations of the People’s Maps Commission, created by Gov. Tony Evers in 2020, as they draft their own maps to present to the governor to sign or veto. But commissioners said they believe their proposals are the best alternative and free from partisan bias.
The commission abided by state constitutional mandates but also aimed to make races more competitive.
“We listened to the public, who told us to create compact districts that avoid splitting counties and municipalities and communities of interest,” said Annemarie McClellan, who represents the Third Congressional District on the nine-member commission. “We heard criticism of the current district plans.”
This week, the commission released three versions each of maps of state Assembly, state Senate and congressional districts. Under any scenario, Republicans would retain control of the Legislature, but with smaller margins.
To assess partisan outcomes, researchers extrapolated voting patterns from previous statewide elections and imposed them on the proposed districts.
Grant, Crawford, Iowa and Lafayette counties currently are represented by Republican lawmakers, but under the new maps, some races would become toss-ups or solidly Democratic.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, has enjoyed support from his district for the past decade, often winning by 5-point margins or more. Under the proposed maps, his lead would shrink.
A reorganized district does not concern him. Tranel said he won even when a majority of Grant County voters split their tickets and elected Democrats in former President Barack Obama, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Evers.
“I’m going to knock on doors and convince my constituents that my ideas are better than my opponents’,” Tranel said. “I will win any seat regardless of which map you give me.”
Under the new maps, state Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, ekes out wins in an even-more-purple district. Under the maps, his district would flip Democratic, but Novak, a moderate, believes he would retain support irrespective of projections.
“Southwest Wisconsin people are very swingy voters,” he said. “They vote for the person as much as the party.”
The commission was formed last year to create a transparent redistricting procedure, a departure from the secrecy that mired the 2011 process, which resulted in lines that some consider among the most gerrymandered in the country.
Republicans have enjoyed significant majorities in the Legislature over the decade since.
The resulting maps are more responsive to voting patterns, said Moon Duchin, a redistricting expert at Tufts University who served as a project consultant.
The public will have a chance to comment before the commission selects final versions to be presented to the Wisconsin Legislature for consideration.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, could not be reached for comment Friday, but previously, he expressed confidence that Evers will approve the maps the Legislature delivers to him.
The governor expressed skepticism.
“If you had to wager on this, I’d say it’s probably going to have a court ending,” Evers told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday. “But you never know. I’m willing to see what comes out of the Legislature to start with.”
Lawsuits have been filed in state and federal courts in anticipation of an impasse between the governor and legislators.