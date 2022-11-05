GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- A Guttenberg family physician has been honored statewide for his service to the community. 

Jeff Hoffmann, a physician at Cornerstone Family Practice in Guttenberg Municipal Hospital & Clinics, was recently named Family Physician of the Year by the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians. Awardees are nominated by patients for their service to their communities. 

