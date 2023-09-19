A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for kidnapping a woman last year.

Jacob R. Mullins, 25, recently received the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree kidnapping. He must serve at least a mandatory minimum of 17.5 years before he can be considered for parole, per state law. Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter ordered the sentence.

Recommended for you