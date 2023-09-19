A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for kidnapping a woman last year.
Jacob R. Mullins, 25, recently received the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree kidnapping. He must serve at least a mandatory minimum of 17.5 years before he can be considered for parole, per state law. Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter ordered the sentence.
Mullins initially was charged with first-degree kidnapping but pleaded to the lesser-included charge of second-degree kidnapping.
As part of a plea agreement, charges of domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, willful injury, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, child endangerment, first-degree harassment and domestic assault with injury were dismissed.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to Mullins’ residence Nov. 20 after receiving a call about a woman being held against her will, with the man involved having a handgun.
Those involved were identified as Mullins and Justina M. Denlinger, 21, of La Motte, Iowa, documents state. The two have a child together, who was 1 year old at the time and who also was in the residence.
Denlinger told officers that Mullins grabbed her and pushed her onto a couch after she arrived at his residence at about 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Mullins then began listening to music and “waving a handgun around,” documents state
Mullins then slapped Denlinger across the face, causing her to black out, and then strangled her, documents state. He then went through Denlinger’s phone and found messages from another man, and he duct-taped Denlinger to a chair and hit her again, documents state.
The two then went to a nearby gas station, and Mullins became upset when Denlinger tried to show an employee her injuries, documents state.
“Once they returned to the apartment, Mullins duct-taped Denlinger to the chair again,” documents state. “Mullins then struck Denlinger with the handgun. This caused injuries to Denlinger’s lip and swelling to her face.”
After Mullins left the residence in the morning, Denlinger called her mother for help, documents state.
When Mullins spoke with officers, he reported slapping and punching Denlinger “a few times,” documents state. He also told officers he taped Denlinger to a chair, documents state.
Documents state that officers found a large amount of duct tape in a trash can, as well as a handgun.