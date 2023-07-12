A judge has denied a request to move to juvenile court the case of a teen charged with murder in connection to the death of a Dubuque man.
Tiarha D. Godwin, 17, of Maquoketa, Iowa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. She entered a plea of not guilty to the charges Monday.
The charges stem from the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque, which occurred with Godwin was 16.
Godwin is charged as an adult in the case due to an Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old defendants as adults if they are accused of a serious crime.
However, Godwin’s attorney, Samuel Wooden, filed a motion in May seeking to transfer Godwin’s case to juvenile court, arguing that prosecutors do not allege Godwin was the one who fired shots at Burns and that she did not have prior significant involvement with the criminal justice system.
The motion was discussed at a hearing in June.
Online court records state that Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley denied the transfer of Godwin’s case on Monday.
Four others have also been charged with murder in connection with Burns’ death.
Jermaine D. Bolds, 30 of Dubuque; Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago, Ill.; Kenneth D. Reed, 27, of Indianapolis; and Terry J. Valrie, 28, of Dubuque, are all charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Johnson is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Charges against a sixth individual were dismissed.
Court documents state that police were told in interviews following the Feb. 7 shooting that Burns messaged Godwin “offering drugs and money in exchange for sexual favors.”
Police were told that after Bolds discovered the messages, he told Godwin to continue messaging Burns and “’Set him up. I want everything’ (referring to Burns’ drugs and cash),” documents state.
Documents state that a group of people met Feb. 6 at Bolds’ Fifth Street residence, and a meeting was set up between Godwin and Burns.
Traffic camera footage shows six people — including the five who are charged — enter a vehicle at about 12:25 a.m. Feb. 7 and drive toward the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue, documents state. The group then walked to Burns’ residence.
Godwin entered the residence alone, and a struggle ensued with the group after she and Burns left the residence. Johnson shot at Burns during a fight, and the group fled, documents state.
Dubuque police responded to the area at about 12:45 a.m. and found Burns unresponsive in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave., and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. An autopsy found he sustained three gunshot wounds.