A billing service used by 190 school districts in Iowa has reported a data breach.
Districts affected by the breach involving Timberline Billing Services include Dubuque and Maquoketa community schools, according to a press release.
The release states that authorities are not aware of any misuse of student information.
Timberline provides Medicaid reimbursement services for districts. Timberline informed schools in September that “a cybersecurity incident” resulted in the expose of students’ personal information, according to the release. The incident occurred sometime between Feb. 12 and March 4.
Exposed information includes students’ names and Medicaid identification numbers, billing or claims information, dates of birth, medical record numbers, support service codes and identification numbers and treatment information.
Timberline has established a toll-free call center for people seeking additional information about the incident at 844-439-7669.