BELLEVUE, Iowa — School and law enforcement officials weighed a variety of factors to determine that a pair of threats over the weekend were not credible.
“Every situation is a little bit different, although one consistent thing is that we take everything seriously,” said Tom Meyer, superintendent of Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District, on Monday.
Officials in the Bellevue district and the Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District received separate reports on Sunday of threats of violence. Subsequent law enforcement investigations determined that neither were credible, though the Bellevue investigation already led to the suspension of a high school student.
School and law enforcement officials said they work closely together when threats are received, weighing the factors involved in each individual situation to resolve it.
“You’ve just got to make sure you investigate as much as you can to the possible validity of the threat,” said Edgewood-Colesburg Superintendent Rob Busch.
Threat response
Bellevue police received a report at about 7 p.m. Sunday that a Bellevue High School student made a threat to the school, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department
Sheriff’s department officials joined the investigation because the student lives outside of the city of Bellevue. Officials contacted the student and his parents, “and items were seized as evidence,” according to the release.
The student was temporarily suspended, and charges are pending. Sheriff’s department officials have not released the student’s name.
Meyer said police contacted him as they investigated the threat, which was sent via social media. The investigation took a few hours to resolve, and classes were held as scheduled Monday.
“When it’s a threat to students, we obviously have to take the threat very seriously,” Meyer said.
In the Edgewood-Colesburg district, officials on Sunday received an email from a parent who overheard students talking about a rumor they had heard about another student bringing a weapon to school, Busch said.
District officials contacted law enforcement officials, who interviewed as many people as they could who supposedly heard the rumor, said Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere.
They also contacted the student allegedly involved, though he denied making the threat. His parents also confirmed that he did not have the means to carry out a threat, LeClere said.
“There was just no hard evidence to say that he was making a threat,” LeClere said. “It was just rumors that apparently had run wild.”
Ed-Co had a two-hour delay Monday morning while the investigation continued, but classes then were held.
Weighing validity
LeClere said that when investigating school-related threats, officials seek to find people with firsthand knowledge of the comments. Whether a threat is judged to be valid depends on what officials can find to back up the claims.
“It just depends on how much evidence you have to back up what you perceive to be a threat,” he said.
Busch said district leaders inform law enforcement any time they receive a threat.
“You’re just trying to figure out what’s being said and what context it was being said in, and all that kind of stuff is what you’re trying to investigate right away,” Busch said. “Anymore, you just have to take any threat that you hear of so seriously.”
Meyer said officials analyze the information available to them to determine a threat’s validity, such as whether the threat was made directly or indirectly and how reliable their information is.
“We look at a multitude of data saying, ‘What is this showing us?’” Meyer said.
Several reports of threats relating to schools have been made this year.
Dubuque Community Schools officials delayed classes in January after threats of violence at a school spread on social media. A Dubuque man later was arrested in connection with the incident.
Dubuque Superintendent Stan Rheingans said district officials follow a threat-assessment protocol and work with law enforcement to investigate threats, looking at factors such as how old the threat is and how quickly they can trace its source.
Officials often are able to identify who made the threats, and the perpetrators face “significant” consequences both from the district and from law enforcement, Rheingans said.
“It’s unfortunate that schools continue to have to deal with this, but in some ways, it’s the world we live in, so we continue to take it seriously,” he said.