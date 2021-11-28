A Dubuque development organization this week presented eight awards for downtown improvement initiatives.
The Dubuque Main Street awards were announced during a virtual meeting.
The award recipients included:
Best special event:
Project Rooted’s “The Rooted Table,” a free meal and community event at the Bee Branch Greenway, drew more than 300 guests to a long set table that stretched along a sidewalk on Prince Street for more than a block — from the intersection with 24th Street to just beyond the intersection with Regent Street on Sept. 5.
Whitney Sanger and Kevin Scharpf formed Project Rooted to connect children, schools and families with local farmers, gardens and nutritious food.
Best total building rehab:
Originally constructed as a hotel for traveling farmers, the 1871 building at 245 W. First St. was renovated by Dubuque residents Sam and Shelly Murley. Known as Montana House, the building was constructed as a hotel and has also housed a saloon.
Along with updating the first-floor commercial space, the upper two floors of the three-story building were converted from unoccupied space to four rental units.
Best retail expansion:
Laura Klavitter’s houseplant and plant-themed art and gift shop, Planted., occupies the commercial space at the renovated 245 W. First St.
Planted. — the name does include a period — also specializes in tropical plants.
Klavitter, who earned a horticulture degree from Iowa State University in 2011, also grows and sells microgreens — small vegetable greens harvested in early development stages.
Best façade improvement:
Carpenters Local 678 renovated its facility at 1638 Central Ave.
The building previously featured a front entrance covered in cedar, giving the impression of a log cabin.
The front entrance was remodeled to reflect the historic appearances of surrounding buildings.
Best residential rehab:
A 30-unit residential building at 278 West 17th St., known as the James Howie Block, was extensively renovated by CARich Properties. The building, which was constructed in the 1880s, underwent renovations of all its apartment units, along with exterior improvements.
Best community-initiated development:
Crescent Community Health Center has broadened services since it relocated in November 2019 to an expanded location at 1690 Elm St.
Officials at the Dubuque clinic have added staff and a brand new suite of offices to meet local mental health needs. Crescent officials also added to the facility’s dental staff.
The facility at the former Lamar Advertising building includes a wellness center and teaching kitchen.
Best interior rehab:
Northeast Iowa Community College completed a $1.6 million renovation of its Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St.
The project included the remodeling of restrooms, renovation of classroom and kitchenette areas, and upgrading conference meeting rooms.
A bond levy approved by voters in 2018 funded the project.
Best adaptive building reuse:
Dupaco Community Credit Union renovated a historic structure in Dubuque’s Millwork District, colloquially known as the “Voices” building, to serve as the organization’s operations center.
The renovation project on the corner of East 10th and Jackson streets included the opening of a 264-foot-long public pedestrian walkway.