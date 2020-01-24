Minnesota authorities on Wednesday arrested a Dubuque man for his role in an August motorcycle crash in which his wife was killed.
Shannon C. Katka, 40, of 890 High Bluff St., was arrested Wednesday by police in Albert Lea, Minn., on a Dubuque warrant charging homicide by vehicle -- operating under the influence, according to J.D. Carlson, the Minnesota police department's director of public safety.
The charge is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Carlson said Katka appeared in court Thursday and is awaiting extradition to Dubuque. He is being held in Minnesota on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
Iowa online court records do not list current charges for Katka. However, Dubuque police Lt. Joe Messerich confirmed Katka's arrest for vehicular homicide.
Neither Messerich nor Carlson could say when Katka would be transported to Dubuque.
Katka on Aug. 29 was driving north on East 16th Street approaching the entrance ramp to U.S. 61/151 at about 7:50 p.m. Katka lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, ejecting his passenger, Shelly L. Brenke, 43, of Dubuque, according to Dubuque police.
Brenke was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, according to authorities. Brenke died from head and neck injuries suffered in the crash, according to an autopsy.
Katka was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a press release issued at the time.
A search warrant filed in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County for a blood sample from Katka includes more details about the scene of the wreck. For example, officers arriving on the scene said they observed Katka in the ditch next to Brenke crying and exclaiming "I killed my wife!" and "I'm going to jail."
A review of city traffic camera footage showed a man appearing to be Katka cutting off a vehicle shortly before the crash, court documents state. Katka also admitted to being the driver and consuming alcohol over a five-hour period prior to the crash, police said.
Results of a blood sample taken from Katka at the hospital showed he had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.10% roughly two hours after the crash. The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.
Authorities said an officer on scene also "detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Katka's breath," and observed Katka to have bloodshot, watery eyes and difficulty keeping his balance.
Carlson said Katka was arrested Wednesday while waiting to have his truck serviced in Minnesota.