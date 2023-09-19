Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
BELLEVUE, Iowa — A fish fry fundraiser will be held next month in support of the renovation of a lodge at Bellevue State Park.
Friends of Bellevue State Park will host the fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the lodge in the park’s Nelson Unit, 24668 U.S. 52, according to an online event announcement.
The meal costs $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and younger. For children who would prefer a hot dog rather than fish, the cost is $5.
Water, coffee and lemonade will be provided.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.