Police said a man swung a razor blade at two other men Saturday evening in a Dubuque bar.
Karl T. Warnecke, 42, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. in the area of West Third and Main streets on charges of two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that police were dispatched to 1st & Main, 101 Main St., at around 7:55 p.m. for a report of an assault.
Police learned that Warnecke had entered the bar and went to the bathroom for several minutes. He exited the bathroom with a razor blade in his hand and took a swipe at the backs of Alex R. Bradley, 27, of Milwaukee, and Drew L. Lattner, 25, of 405 Angela Jean Circle, according to documents.
Warnecke then dropped the razor blade and left the bar. An off-duty Dubuque police officer witnessed the assault and a responding officer saw a razor blade and purple plastic piece on the ground near where Bradley and Lattner were sitting. Bradley was uninjured but Lattner had a redness on his back.
Warnecke was later stopped while walking north on Main Street. He had the purple handle the razor blade was attached to before it broke.