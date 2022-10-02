On May 19, 2019, this column highlighted novel ways candidates were using technology to campaign.
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. — then a candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. president, ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucus — was featured beaming in to the basement of Monk’s Kaffee Pub via Google Hangouts.
More than three years later — and 2 1/2 years into the COVID-19 video-conferencing era — that has become commonplace, almost quaint. While the pandemic raged, Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, held weekly conversations on Facebook Live. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, regularly holds virtual town halls from the District of Columbia when she cannot hold them in person.
But recently, some area candidates have dipped into unusual digital methods of messaging that are of note.
On Wednesday, Democrat Deidre DeJear held a Reddit Politics Ask Me Anything session. For an hour, Reddit users could pose any question they had for DeJear. Then, she spent a couple of hours answering. The format led to some surprisingly casual exchanges.
“Iowa voter here, I understand what you are up against, but I know so many centrist voters who are still unfamiliar with you even in the Des Moines area,” posted spawnofchthulhu. “What is your plan for this last push into the election?”
DeJear responded, “We’re seeing that when people engage in person and meet with other Iowans who are experiencing similar challenges, they leave encouraged and ready to take on the barriers ahead of us. We have launched our Worth the Work Tour throughout the state to connect with voters, engage with them on the issues that matter to them and collaborate to find solutions to our shared struggles. Please please join us!”
Another user, buzzzzz1, asked if Iowa should “join California and outlaw gas-powered cars in 2035.”
“No, we don’t need to outlaw gas-powered cars,” DeJear responded. “We just need to create opportunities for people to access clean energy vehicles. Progress doesn’t always require instituting restrictions.”
At the state legislature level, Sean Schriver — the Dubuque Libertarian challenging James for the Iowa House of Representatives District 71 seat — has turned to YouTube for most of his campaign’s outreach. He said as a new candidate, and one who jumped in just months before Election Day, he had to think outside the box.
“I didn’t have a year or two years to prepare for this like any other candidate, who usually have set things up with a team and donation drives,” he said recently. “So, I livestream a podcast on Facebook and YouTube. That enables me, at a more convenient time, to reach people. Not everyone is home when I would be able to canvass and knock doors. But I can hop on a livestream on Sunday night when most people (are able to watch).”
Dubuque County native’s nomination advances
The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry last week voted to advance the nomination of Alexis Taylor, of Iowa, to be under secretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She was nominated for the role by President Joe Biden.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is a member of the committee and praised Taylor, who grew up on a farm near Holy Cross and graduated from Iowa State University, according to a press release.
“I have known Alexis for many years, and I think very highly of her. I am very pleased that she was nominated for this position, and I urge a quick confirmation,” Grassley said at the committee’s hearing on her nomination.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, also spoke during the hearing.
The nomination now awaits consideration by the full U.S. Senate.
Wisconsin special session on abortion ban set for Tuesday
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has called the Legislature to Madison on Tuesday, Oct. 4, for a special session to consider his proposed statewide referendum on whether to strike down an 1849 law banning abortion, which technically went into effect upon the U.S. Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade’s rights to abortion access established for more than 50 years.
Evers called a similar special session before the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this year. The Republican-controlled Legislature gaveled in and out without taking further action then, and they are expected to do so again.
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, did not respond to a call for comment on Friday.
Endorsement
Hinson was endorsed by U.S. Chamber of Commerce. In her reelection bid, Hinson faces Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha.
- , D-Hiawatha.
- Wisconsin Sen.
He faces Republican Derrick Van Orden in the November election to represent Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrat Ron Kind is retiring from the seat after 25 years.
- is retiring from the seat after 25 years.
Calendar
1 p.m. today at 7 Hills Event Center, 1098 Jackson St. — Schriver will host an event in support of an Iowa constitutional amendment ballot measure to enshrine a state-specific right to bear arms. Guest speakers are Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Rick Stewart and lieutenant governor candidate Marco Battaglia.
- .
- Noon Thursday, Oct. 6, at Maquoketa Brewing, 110 S Main St., Suite A, Maquoketa, Iowa — Ernst and Iowa Sens.
Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Chris Cournoyer
The cost to attend is $25 per person. RSVPs are requested by Monday, Oct. 3, at secure.winred.com/cournoyer-for-senate/100622.
- 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at The Timber Center, 1005 E. Platt St., Maquoketa — Jackson County Republicans will hold a free event with Republican candidates up and down the ballot — from U.S. Rep.
Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Secretary of State Paul Pate, to Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, of Cascade, and Norlin Mommsen, of DeWitt, to Jackson County attorney candidate John Kies.
