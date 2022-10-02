On May 19, 2019, this column highlighted novel ways candidates were using technology to campaign.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. — then a candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. president, ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucus — was featured beaming in to the basement of Monk’s Kaffee Pub via Google Hangouts.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.