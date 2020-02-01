GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Authorities said the owner of a concrete company was arrested recently after he failed to complete a job in the Guttenberg area for which he had been paid and then had two refund checks bounce.
Travis J. Kruse, 39, of Tripoli, is charged in Iowa District Court of Clayton County with first-degree theft. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 10.
Court documents and a press release state that Jessie J. Westhoff, 34, of rural Guttenberg, hired Kruse, the owner of Kruse Concrete LLC, of Tripoli, and paid him to complete concrete work.
When the work was not completed, Kruse in October issued two refund checks totaling $12,400 to Westhoff, but there were no funds available in the linked accounts, according to court documents.