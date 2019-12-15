ASBURY, Iowa — A Florida man recently admitted to having illegal sexual contact with a girl in Asbury more than one decade ago.
Brady L. Nelson, 45, of Coral Springs, Fla., pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to lascivious acts with a child, a felony, and assault with intent to commit sex abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of second-degree sexual abuse was dismissed.
A sentencing hearing is set for March 23.
According to court documents, the abuse occurred from 2007 to 2010. It involved a girl who was younger than 8 years old at the time.
During an interview in February 2018, the now-teen girl told authorities that Nelson sexually abused her while he was living at a residence in Asbury. The Telegraph Herald does not name victims of sexual abuse.
Prosecutors recommend that Nelson serve five years in prison and receive a 10-year special sentence, according to court documents.
A special sentence means Nelson could be subject to commitment back into custody if, after his prison term, he is deemed to be a danger to the public.
Nelson also would be required to register as a sex offender for life and ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to documents.
Nelson will argue for a suspended sentence, according to a prosecutor.