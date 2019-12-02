BELMONT, Wis. -- Authorities said an intoxicated Darlington woman crashed into a buggy Sunday, then fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Jeanne M. Halvorson, 56, was arrested on a charge of criminal damage to property, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department. She also was cited with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run, failure to notify law enforcement of a crash, vehicle owner's liability for striking an occupied vehicle and resisting or obstructing law enforcement.
The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Wisconsin 126 in Belmont Township. A press release states that Halvorson crashed into the buggy, but then drove away. It is unclear when and where she was located by authorities, though the release notes that, after it was located, her vehicle had to be towed from the scene.