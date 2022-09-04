01162019-airport02-em
A new $37 million terminal opened at Dubuque Regional Airport in the summer of 2016.

Commercial flights at Dubuque Regional Airport will end this week — at least for now.

Air service from American Airlines ends at the airport on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The airport’s only commercial carrier was offering twice-daily flights between Dubuque and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

