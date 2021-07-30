DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Law enforcement officials stress patience on game day as they prepare for throngs of people to descend upon Dyersville for next month’s Major League Baseball game.
Large crowds are expected to take part in festivities surrounding the Aug. 12 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams.
“Patience is going to be required on everyone’s part,” Dyersville Police Chief Brent Schroeder said. “I think the biggest thing is people just need to slow down.”
Schroeder said that, in addition to his department and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the Iowa State Patrol also will help with traffic during the game and the Beyond the Game activities set for Aug. 11 and 12.
He also noted that the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security helped with planning safety measures.
“When you have a national event, those entities are involved from the start so they’re aware of any incident that may arise,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder said that on Aug. 11, his staff will focus their energy on the free country concert, which will be at Commercial Club Park with headliners Maddie & Tae. Officers will ensure concert-goers cross busy streets safely, he said, as people may have to walk some distance from their car to the concert venue. There currently are no shuttles planned, he said.
He noted that private security also will be working at the concert.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said his department will focus its efforts around the Field of Dreams site, which will be closed the week of the game. He noted that MLB will be bringing its own security for the professional teams.
He also said a no-fly zone at the site has been requested around game day but did not have more information.
The major road closure will be on a one-mile stretch of Lansing Road going toward the Field of Dreams, Schroeder said. The Dyersville City Council also approved the closure of portions of Third Avenue Southwest, First Street Southwest and Second Street Southwest for Beyond the Game activities.
Lansing Road will be closed to most motorists from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12 from Dyersville East Road to Black Hills Road, Kennedy said, except for people who live on that portion of the road and those with game tickets.
Kennedy recommended that motorists use Holy Cross and New Vienna roads, as well as Iowa 136, to get around the area.
Schroeder said this isn’t the first time large crowds have gathered in Dyersville, noting that thousands have shown up for other big Field of Dreams events such as those commemorating anniversaries of the 1989 “Field of Dreams” film.
“We’ve had larger crowds at the Field of Dreams than what will be at this event, but this is a different magnitude than those events,” he said.