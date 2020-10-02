Rachel Brown stood in front of about 40 people Thursday night in Washington Square in Dubuque and shared part of her life story.
It started with a childhood filled with strangers, easy access to drugs and the need to lie about her home life to her teachers.
“What that led to was that I identified myself as a liar, which is extremely toxic,” said Brown, of Davenport, Iowa.
Brown spoke at a candlelight vigil, which also was streamed live online, that kicked off the 15th annual Glimmer of Hope fundraiser, which aims to raise $250,000 for operating costs of Dubuque YMCA/YWCA’s Victim Services Shelter.
As Brown continued speaking, Y staff lit plastic candles to show support for her. After she was done, all attendees lit their candles in solidarity with those seeking help from domestic violence situations.
Julie Roling, of Dubuque, was one of the attendees who came to support the shelter.
“It’s so important for a number of women, many of them with children, who need a safe place to go,” she said. “There’s a real need here and everywhere. I don’t think people realize how much it’s needed.”
Brown also told the crowd that she was manipulated by her ex-husband, whom she married young as a way to leave her home behind. After she got pregnant at 17, her then-husband pressured her into getting an abortion.
After 18 years of marriage, Brown found out that he was talking to another woman. She also discovered he had been following her and made vague threats about hurting her or their children.
“In this moment, I saw the road map of our past relationship and what was happening right now, and a voice in my head said, ‘You don’t have to be this woman,’” she said.
Through support from counselors, family and her local YMCA, Brown was able to get a restraining order and a divorce.
“It’s hard to say if I would’ve returned to my old patterns without Y programs,” she said.
The Dubuque Y holds its fundraising events in October each year to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month to further address the struggles faced by victims of domestic violence.
“It could be your neighbor,” said Danielle Shea, the Y’s director of marketing and communications. “It’s not that you marry into this. It’s that one day, you wake up and your rights, your freedom, your independence have slowly been taken away.”
The Victim Services Shelter has eight rooms with 20 beds total. Generally, Shea said, the amount of people seeking shelter ebbs and flows throughout the year. However, the shelter now has a waiting list and has been receiving three to five calls per day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t initially see an influx, but we knew it was a matter of time, unfortunately,” she said. “The need is bigger than ever.”
People spending more time at home during the pandemic might also have had to spend more time with an abuser, she said. Tension from struggles such as added financial pressure also have increased, she noted.
The Glimmer of Hope fundraiser typically raises money for the shelter during a gala at Hotel Julien Dubuque, but COVID-19 prompted a switch to a month of socially distant events.
In addition to Thursday’s vigil, an “ask the experts” panel will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, to discuss domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. The panel will take place at the Y but also will be streamed live on the organization’s Facebook page.
The Glimmer of Hope fundraiser wrap-up event, which will include an activity and results of a silent auction and raffle, will be streamed online at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Theresa Wilson, director of the domestic violence shelter, told those at the vigil that many statistics and stories about domestic violence will be shared at these events throughout the month.
“Just keep in mind, behind every one of those numbers is a face and a family,” she said. “They are not just victims. They are human beings.”