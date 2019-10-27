Ryne Gruenwald has wanted to become a pilot ever since the first time he flew on an airplane as a child.
Now, in his senior year at Maquoketa (Iowa) High School, he is moving closer to making that dream a reality.
Gruenwald has set his sights on attending the University of Dubuque after he graduates in 2020 to major in flight operations. At UD, he could stay close to his family and also enroll in a strong aviation program.
“It’s almost surreal because when you’re a freshman, you think, ‘Four years of high school, I’ve got forever,’ and then (in September), I’m sitting in front of the computer applying to college,” Gruenwald recalled. “And you reflect back upon that and realize that it flew by.”
With less than one year of high school left, Gruenwald and other students in the Class of 2020 are thinking about and planning for their futures.
Most, but not all, of the 18 students interviewed by the Telegraph Herald as part of an ongoing series are preparing to enter higher education. And they have a lot to think about — picking a school, selecting a major, figuring out how to pay for it all.
Beyond the more-immediate stresses and joys that come with deciding on their post-graduation plans, members of the Class of 2020 are thinking about — or trying not to think about — what it means to become adults and the related challenges and opportunities.
Given that, they are looking ahead with a mix of excitement and trepidation. But by and large, they say they will be ready for what comes next.
“I don’t know if I want to call myself an ‘adult,’ but whatever challenges come with being an adult, I’m ready for it,” said Sophia Achett, a senior at Galena (Ill.) High School.
College searchAs the fall of their senior year of high school gets into full swing, the Class of 2020 students interviewed have started looking at and applying to colleges.
In some cases, the gravity of their decision is starting to weigh on them.
“I am very excited for the future,” said Kylie Hale, a senior at Lancaster (Wis.) High School. “I don’t know what it holds, but I’m excited to find out. But I’m also scared that I’m going to make the wrong decision. … I can always change colleges, and I can always change my major, but that’s just not something that I want to do.”
Hale has considered multiple paths after high school — joining the Air Force to help pay for college, going to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to study business and marketing or going to UW-Milwaukee.
Recently, she was leaning toward heading to La Crosse. And her experience as a waitress at A&W makes her think business and marketing would be a good fit.
“I realized that I really am good with people,” Hale said. “I could be really good with sales and like a marketing specialist, and I feel like that would be something that I would be good at and interested in.”
Sharik Khan, a senior at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, is applying to Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.
Khan has gotten to know the campus through summer camps and feels good about the school’s academics. It is also only three hours from home.
“It’s got a really low acceptance rate, so if I don’t get in, it’s fine, but I really want to,” he said.
Khan intends to major in biological sciences with a premedical track in hopes of becoming a doctor or surgeon. At the moment, he is particularly interested in becoming a cardiologist like his father.
Kaylyn Lati, who is in her final year at Dubuque Senior High School, is looking at attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, or Utah State University in Logan, Utah. Lati’s family plans to move to Utah after she graduates, and Lati intends to head west with them.
She is considering studying design or psychology.
“I just want to learn about my future job and try to make my family proud, try to make them proud that I’m able to achieve something like that,” she said.
Lexi Feldmann, who attends Cascade (Iowa) Junior/Senior High School, aims to save money on her education by starting out at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa. She can enter the nursing program there and then transfer to a four-year college to get her bachelor’s degree.
Feldmann initially thought about attending Northeast Iowa Community College for nursing but decided she didn’t like the idea of living at home while in school.
“I love (my family), but they drive me crazy sometimes,” she said.
The thought of heading off to college is both exciting and scary for Feldmann. On one hand, she is used to relying on her parents for most things and knows that will change when she leaves home. But she’s also looking forward to it.
“I’m just excited to start something new,” she said. “I’ve been doing the same things in high school for four years. It’s been the same routine and everything, and (college will) change it up a bit.”
Affording
an educationAs students in the Class of 2020 consider their higher-education options, they also are weighing the costs.
Some already are stressed over paying for college.
“My parents not only have to pay for (my college, but) they have to pay for my brother’s, and that’s going to be expensive as it is,” said Thomas Wertel, a senior at Platteville (Wis.) High School. “We’re just worried about having enough money to do all of it.”
While his parents will be helping him with the cost of college, Wertel also plans to contribute some of his own funds and is looking at other ways to keep his costs down.
He started working at Walmart earlier this year to save money for his post-secondary education. His plan for now is to start out at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville so he can live at home and save money before transferring elsewhere to finish his degree. Wertel also hopes to land scholarships to make college more affordable.
His goal is to make it through college without ending up with too much debt.
“That’s the main stress,” Wertel said. “I mean we’re going to be taking (out loans) no matter what … It’s really expensive, which is why I’m like, why not go to Platteville for a year?”
Morgan Herrig, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School, also said thinking about paying for college can be scary.
She, too, is working to try to save money so she can split the cost of college with her parents and plans to apply for scholarships.
Herrig thinks that, in the end, she will be able to afford college but knows she will have to work hard to accomplish that.
“It’s definitely scary having to pay my own bills, not now, but in the process of starting to have to pay for everything like insurance,” Herrig said. “It’s kind of an eye opener, like it’s coming soon.”
A different pathNot all of the students in the Class of 2020 have their sights set on going to college right after graduation, however.
Logan Moriston, a senior at Western Dubuque High School, is working two part-time jobs — one at Starbucks and one at McDonald’s — to save enough money to get an apartment with a friend after he turns 18.
“I was thinking about going to college, but I don’t really know what I want to do with my life anymore,” Moriston said.
For now, he wants to work and get on stable footing before possibly thinking about college.
If he goes to college, he would want to major in English so he can go into writing or publishing.
If that doesn’t work out, though, he will be fine with a full-time job that pays the bills. Then, he will keep up with hobbies that could one day turn into a job, such as being a comedian or participating in drag shows.
Moriston said he is not worried about his future the way many people are.
“A lot of people are like, ‘How am I going to pay bills? How am I going to pay student debt?’” he said. “If you are so worried that the field you’re going into isn’t going to pay you enough to pay off your student debt, then why are you going into it? Do something that makes you happy.”
Earlier this year, Anthony Mussmann dropped out of Dubuque Senior after moving into his own apartment, then losing the job that was supposed to help him pay the bills.
Mussmann previously lived with his older sister, but he moved out on his own earlier this year. His mother lives in Zwingle, Iowa, and his father died in 2011.
Mussmann now works full time as a press operator at a local manufacturing business. By restricting his expenses, he is catching up on all of his payments.
His shifts are at the same time as school. Had he stayed in school, Mussmann would have been in classes during those hours and then would have needed a job with different hours, he said.
“Trying to be able to find a job where I would make enough to ... still be able to pay everything without being done with school is almost impossible,” Mussmann said.
Mussmann said he does not miss school. He would like to get his high school equivalency diploma once he saves up some money, and then perhaps he could find a higher-paying job or move up at his current employer.
After that, he isn’t sure what the future holds.
“I don’t know what to predict for me to be excited or scared of it,” he said. “I’ve got too many worries now to be worrying about later.”
From teens to adultsIn many ways, Mussmann already has grown into adulthood — he has an apartment and a vehicle, and he pays for his own food and utilities
But in other ways, he still feels like a kid.
“I mean, when I go home, I play video games for like six hours,” he said. “And I’m still irresponsible to some extent, too. I’ll spend money when I really shouldn’t sometimes. I’m not completely thinking ahead.”
Many teens in the Class of 2020 have started to feel the tension between childhood and adulthood.
Jackson Uppena, who attends Lancaster High School, has started tackling some things he knows he will need to do as an adult.
He has a credit card and has worked to build his credit by purchasing one item per month on the card, then paying it back.
“I want to get a decent credit score so I can eventually get car loans or house loans down the line, so I figured I might as well start early,” Uppena said.
But while he has taken some steps toward adulthood, he still lives with his parents. In his mind, one mark of being an adult will be living on his own and supporting himself.
“I think (adulthood) will be fun,” he said. “ For the most part, it’ll be good to have freedom and not have to worry about some of the smaller type of things (my parents would tell me to do), like making sure my room is clean.”
Henry Anderson, a senior at Galena (Ill.) High School, is comfortable saying he does not yet feel like an adult.
“I don’t see myself as an adult,” he said. “I go home to the place that my parents pay for, and I eat my mom’s dinner, and I rely on my parents a lot at home. I think it would be mean to consider myself an adult with all they do for me.”
Even so, he has started taking on responsibilities such as holding a summer job and driving.
Anderson said he thinks he is capable of making the transition to adulthood.
“When I go to college, I’ll have to be an adult, so I guess I should probably start preparing myself,” he said.
Moriston said he has long felt like an adult. He recalls getting a job when he was 14 to help his family pay the bills and said experiences such as that one pushed him to grow up fast.
“I can’t be a full adult because I’m not living on my own yet,” Moriston said. “After I live on my own, that’s it. It’s wrapped. It’s sealed. It’s a done deal, like full adulting. But I think at this point in my life, I’m as far as an adult as I possibly can be.”
Entering adulthoodAs students in the Class of 2020 approach adulthood, they are developing their own ideas of what it means to be an adult.
They also have their own ideas about what that transition will be like.
“It’s hard to become an adult, but once you understand, when you’re in your 30s or 40s, then it becomes easier because you know what you’re doing at that point,” Achett said.
She said she feels that adults often treat teenagers like children but expect them to act like adults.
Teens don’t have as much experience with life as adults, but teenagers still feel like they are expected to know everything, she said.
“Becoming an adult, you’re still learning,” Achett said. “Teenagers are treated like kids, so if they want to go out or something like that, they’re not allowed to and get treated like kids, but they’re expected to act like adults, like know how to do things immediately.”
Several members of the Class of 2020 said a key part of adulthood is becoming independent.
“(There’s) just a lot of responsibility,” said Nicholas Hager, a senior at Marquette Catholic Schools in Bellevue, Iowa. “My mind goes to money, like you’ve got to pay for car maintenance and you’ve got to pay for maybe an apartment … and ultimately college. You’ve got to pay for that, too.”
Hager said he is excited to see what adulthood brings.
He likes the independence, but he also feels some nervousness that he might face problems he is unable to solve.
“Life’s not always perfect, so there’s going to be one or two things that are probably going to happen down the road that you can’t really plan for,” he said.
One aspect of adulthood for which Rylee Capesius, a student at Dubuque Senior, is particularly excited is having the chance to vote.
Capesius loves politics, talking about current events and examining presidential candidates. She said she is excited to contribute her voice by voting in the 2020 presidential election.
“I feel like it’s a major step in becoming an informed young adult and involved in politics and what happens,” Capesius said. “Because I feel like it’s our duty as an American citizen to vote, so I’m excited to actually get to use that and be able to contribute to that.”
For Wertel, becoming an adult is less about turning 18 or leaving home and more about discovering who he is.
Becoming an adult is about figuring out who you are, what you want to do and who you want to be, Wertel said.
“(Adults) just kind of know who they are and accept themselves,” Wertel said. “I’d say that’s it.”