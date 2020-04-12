A Dubuque man likely will be sentenced to 30 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint and participating in an unrelated burglary.
Dominoe L. Raggs, 28, of 1460 Central Ave., No. 6, last week pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, a second-offense sex offender violation, second-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft.
A sentencing recommendation calls for Raggs to be sentenced to 10 years in prison for each of the first three convictions, all felonies, and another 30 days for the misdemeanor theft charge. The sentences would be served consecutively, for a total of 30 years and 30 days in prison, according to court documents.
Though Raggs will join in the sentencing recommendation, he will be permitted to request that he serve the sentences concurrently. Sentencing will be held at 11 a.m. April 17 in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Police said Raggs was one of three men who forced their way into the home Cody M. Dole, 24, of 47 E. 14th St., on Sept. 22. The three men, who were wearing masks, assaulted Dole.
Then on Nov. 25, Raggs allegedly held a knife to the throat of a woman he had recently met while he sexually assaulted her at a Dubuque apartment.