Administrators of Sunnycrest Manor, the Dubuque County-owned long term care facility, have announced that the first phase of its long-sought renovation is complete and the first 10 residents are now in rooms there.
Leon Goodin is a resident of one of the new rooms created by Sunnycrest’s renovations. On Friday, he said his new accommodations are “quite nice.” He has big plans to begin guitar lessons and has a Fender electric and amplifier plugged in near his window. There, he will be able to learn the songs of his favorite band — KISS — with a clear view of the forest surrounding Sunnycrest’s hilltop property and plenty of room to move.
Construction crews began work on phase one of what will be a $40 million renovation at Sunnycrest in early 2021, once COVID-19 cases dropped in the community and health regulations allowed them to do so.
As of Jan. 20, 10 residents were able to fill the new rooms. Some, like Jim Rondeau, had occupied rooms in the two-floor wing before its renovation, so they had a sort of homecoming.
“This is just a lot nicer,” Rondeau said. “Compared to this, the last room felt like a cracker box. There’s plenty of room to move around now. I get a north-facing window, so the sun isn’t blaring in at all times of day. They did a great job with it.”
The new wing’s completion came at a good time for Sunnycrest, according to Administrator Dani Ettema.
“Our east-west renovation has been a positive and a negative,” she told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors at a budget session last week. “Our census is down because of that. But the first phase is done and we’re moving onto the second phase.”
The facility’s census, or resident headcount, is one factor that determines Sunnycrest’s revenues.
Finance Director Emily Gosche said demand has climbed back from lows during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“COVID caused census in nursing homes to go way down. Now it is back again,” she said. “We will look to fill those beds as much as we can, to capacity So we will see that there will be a need for sure.”
During the budget session, Supervisor Ann McDonough accentuated the need for long-term care space in the community, but also sought a thoughtful pace of filling them.
“We know there’s a care center in Maquoketa that is abruptly closing. We see pent-up need too because the (UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, contracted for public health work in Dubuque County) has 75 seniors and disabled folks on their waiting lists for in-home health assistance,” McDonough said. “I want to be collaborating with you about what census would be best before we just accept more folks.”
Gosche told supervisors that Sunnycrest’s census is 56, but that once all three phases of the renovation are complete, it would be 77 — its capacity before work began.
Crews are already working on demolition in the renovation’s second phase, pulling steel out of the second story from the outside with machinery on Friday afternoon. Ettema said phase two is expected to be completed at the end of October, with the smaller third phase to be completed by the end of March 2024.
Sunnycrest is facing other problems resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had made building its budget for fiscal year 2024 difficult.
Namely, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has been reimbursing nursing home services based on 2018 cost estimates since that year. Gosche explained that CMS normally sets reimbursement rates every two years.
“Fiscal year 2018 was a rebasing year. Fiscal year ’20, because of COVID, they decided not to rebase,” she told supervisors. “So we are being paid rates based on fiscal year 2018 costs. Historically, the supplement is not drastically different because our revenue goes up as our cost goes up. But it is usually two years behind and now it is four years behind.”
And Gosche said Sunnycrest’s expenses had gone up $140,000 in the year since they last presented a budget request to the supervisors. But, Sunnycrest staff requested no more county funding than in the last fiscal year, other than wage increases, which will be considered at a later date.
Sunnycrest requested $2.64 million in county contributions for fiscal year 2024, toward a budget of $13.79 million, which would be offset by $11.05 million in other revenue to Sunnycrest.
