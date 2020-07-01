Thousands more Dubuque County homes and businesses than listed on official federal maps might be at risk of flooding, according to data released this week by a nonprofit research and technology group.
An estimated 6,960 homes and businesses, or 13.6% of all properties in the county, are at “substantial risk” of flooding over the next three decades, according to First Street Foundation. That means they could be affected during a “100-year flood.”
That is 5,498 more properties than show up on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood maps. It also is one of the highest totals among Iowa counties.
However, City of Dubuque officials caution that the new model might overestimate flood risk, as it does not capture every local flood-protection measure.
“They show ‘at risk’ properties along the North Fork Catfish Creek, properties along Kaufmann Avenue and West Locust Street” and other properties in the Bee Branch Creek watershed, where the city has been working to address flooding issues, said city civil engineer Deron Muehring.
And work is underway on the installation of six 8-foot-diameter culverts under the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks on Garfield Avenue, expected to increase the system’s capacity from a 75-year flood event to a 500-year flood event.
Still, city officials said the new analysis could help focus Dubuque’s ongoing flood-mitigation efforts.
“We will be looking into the ... information to maybe identify localized flooding issues that up to now might not have garnered much attention,” said Muehring.
First Street analyzed more than 142 million homes and properties across the continental U.S. to determine flood risk over 30 years, based on past natural disasters, climate change models and the chances for heavy rainfall.
Nationally, First Street Foundation found nearly 70% more properties at risk than were listed on FEMA’s flood maps. Those maps are used to manage floodplains, determine insurance requirements and price policy premiums. Statewide, the foundation found 12.1% more properties at risk in Iowa.
Matthew Eby, founder and executive director of First Street Foundation, hopes the data will help property owners better visualize “what risk means today and in the future and how it accumulates over time” and better inform their decisions to insure and protect those properties from flooding.
Exploring the differences
FEMA’s flood maps guide development in floodprone areas, whether homeowners should buy flood insurance and how much risk mortgage lenders take on.
The federal flood maps, though, have drawn concerns that they underestimate flood risk and can be outdated.
FEMA’s maps also do not account for flooding caused by intense rainfall, a growing problem for inland cities such as Dubuque.
“FEMA is constantly working to improve the production of the flood insurance rate maps within the context of changing conditions,” said David Maurstad, FEMA deputy associate administrator for insurance and mitigation, in a statement to the Telegraph Herald. “We’re exploring ways to leverage new technologies and provide flood information more efficiently, accurately and consistently across the nation.”
Additionally, the agency said First Street’s and FEMA’s maps are notably different in their intended use and design.
“Specifically, the accuracy of the flood data necessary for making decisions regarding floodplain management or life and safety during a flooding event is different than the level of accuracy necessary to inform someone’s decision to acquire flood insurance or take an action to reduce their individual flood risk,” according to FEMA.
FEMA did say the nonprofit’s “flood factor” might help property owners “visualize flood hazard information in a different and useful way.”
New modeling
The new model picks up properties near smaller streams and tributaries and identifies areas where heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, said Jeremy Porter, director of research and development at First Street Foundation.
First Street’s models also take into account climate change patterns and predictions, and they calculate flood risk through 2050, while FEMA looks at a point in time.
Over the past 50 years, Dubuque’s climate has become increasingly warmer and wetter, leading to more intense and frequent storms, mirroring state and regional trends. Dubuque has experienced six presidential disaster declarations since 2000 as a result of flash flooding.
Projections show the trend continuing, according to data compiled from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The nonprofit also identified properties at risk during a 500-year flood event, which have increased in frequency in recent years in parts of the country.
In the city of Dubuque, 3,578 additional properties are at risk during a 500-year-flood.
FEMA does not consider a 500-year flood in its maps.
Iowa Flood Center Director Witold Krajewski said First Street’s maps give citizens a more comprehensive understanding of flood risk.
“To me, as a house owner, this is just another piece of information ... that is useful and provides some insights,” Krajewski said.