Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center will hold an event next month to mark India’s Independence Day.
The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave., according to an online announcement.
The luncheon, at which Indian food will be served, is free. Registration is not required, though space is limited. The event will include an educational display, music and dancing.
British rule in India came to an end in 1947. On Aug. 15 of that year, both India and Pakistan became independent.
