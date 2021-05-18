DYERSVILLE, Iowa — James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville recently announced the opening of the Westside Park Storywalk.
Storywalks feature pages of a children’s story spread out along a walking trail.
The Dyersville storywalk spans about one-third of a mile. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.
“Families are invited to attend the ceremony, walk the trail and read the story and then finish with an ice cream treat,” according to Youth Services Librarian Kimshiro Benton-Hermsen. “Pete the Cat will be there for pictures and to mingle with the kids.”
The story for May 19 to June 30 is “If You Plant a Seed,” by Kadir Nelson. The story will change monthly in the spring, summer and fall.