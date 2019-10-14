Hills & Dales will host its 20th annual Halloween Harvest event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Kennedy Mall.
The fundraising event includes tricks and treats, door prizes, a costume contest and dancing, according to a press release.
Tickets are $5 per child and can be purchased at the door.
Participants should enter at the Planet Fitness entrance to the mall, according to the release.
All proceeds benefit Hills & Dales, a nonprofit organization providing services that support people with disabilities.