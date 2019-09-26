HANOVER, Ill. — A noted mental health professional will give a talk next week in Jo Daviess County about how parents can connect with their teens.

Jeff Yalden will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at River Ridge School in Hanover. There is no cost to attend. The program is being covered by the Jo Daviess County Juvenile Justice Council.

A press release states that, according to Yalden, “teenagers need to know two things: “Do you care about me? and can I trust you?”

“If you can demonstrate that you can answer these questions, you have a better chance of your teen opening up to you,” the release states.

Yalden will discuss the “most-troubling issues in parenting today,” including mental health issues, drugs, alcohol, vaping, social media, sexting, self-esteem and suicide prevention.

The event is open to parents and interested community members. Refreshments will be available.

