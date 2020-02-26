SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Family Movie, 3:45-5:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. All Ages. The story of Sleeping Beauty and Maleficent continues in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday
Mysteries of Indian Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Platteville (Wis.) Senior Center, 155 W. Lewis St.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Salsa Night with Adam’s Dance Connection, 6-9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Enjoy a free salsa lesson, then dance into the evening. Bring a partner or come solo.
Thursday
A Few Blind Mice, 8-11 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Siberian State Symphony Orchestra, 7:30-10 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30-10:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St. A fellowship of individuals who want to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for members, diets or scales.
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
End-of-Life Educational Workshop, 6:30-8 p.m., Stonehill Franciscan Services, 3485 Windsor Ave. A free information session on end-of-life decisions, ethical options, legal requirements, life-sustaining treatments and estate planning.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Noon Lions Club, 12 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A&W, 250 W. First St. Monthly meeting, guests welcome.
Thursday
Sweet & Savory Scones, 6-8:30 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Learn to make a variety of scones from scratch. Participants will learn three main base recipes before making one of each.
Thursday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.