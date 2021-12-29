As a steady snow fell, Brady Hubanks wrestled with a large brown tarp in the forest of Swiss Valley Nature Preserve outside of Dubuque.
The 11-year-old yanked the covering over a pile of sticks and brush, intent on creating a fort.
“We’re putting the tarp over the top, for the roof, and then we need to get sticks to put around it for walls,” he said.
Brady was one of a group of area students participating in an outdoor winter survival camp hosted by Dubuque County Conservation on Tuesday morning. The participants, who ranged in age from 6 to 14, learned about the necessary supplies for outdoor survival and practiced skills such as using a compass and building a shelter.
“It’s just an opportunity for kids to learn more about surviving outside in the winter and how to be more prepared for the outdoors,” said Olivia Dove, a member of Green Iowa AmeriCorps serving with Dubuque County Conservation who was leading Tuesday’s session. “It’s meant to be fun but also informative.”
The morning began inside Swiss Valley Nature Center, during which Dove led the 15 participants in a discussion of animals’ winter survival tactics, such as hibernating or growing a warm winter coat.
She then split the students into groups and asked them to imagine themselves as passengers on a plane that had crashed in the desert, leaving them stranded with limited supplies.
“The sun is going down in the desert, and you have to decide which (supplies) you’re going to take,” she said. “ … You want to be calm and collected and have clear thoughts.”
Each group was asked to rank a list of 15 items from most necessary for survival to least necessary. The students engaged in lively debates about the most vital supplies, including water, tents and a first aid kit.
By midmorning, as the campers headed outside to the nature preserve, a light snow had started to fall. While the young explorers caught snowflakes on their tongues, Dove distributed a compass to each child.
“A compass can be used for so many different things, but today, we’re going to use it to find our way,” she said.
After the students identified the cardinal directions, Dove showed them how to use the compass to find their bearings.
First, she said, the red magnetic needle must be aligned with the compass’ orienting arrow, which looks like a little house and indicates north.
Dove told the campers to think of the red needle as Fred and “put red Fred in the shed” — in other words, keep the needle lined up with the orienting arrow — to ensure they were always traveling in the right direction.
Claire Scherrman, 8, stared dubiously at the compass clutched in her purple mitten.
“I have a compass at home, but I don’t understand this one,” she said, squinting down at the plastic wayfinding device in confusion.
With help from Dove, Claire and her companions soon got red Fred situated in his shed and turned the compass’s spinning dial so that the direction-of-travel arrow would lead them down the path at a bearing of 180 degrees.
“When you read your arrows, you want it to be really flat,” Dove reminded her young charges, demonstrating how they should hold the compass in the palm of their hand.
Soon, the campers were marching down the path into the forest, where Dove promised they would use their compasses to search for treasure.
Miranda Kettmann and Lila Henn, both 10 years old, walked side by side down the snowy trail. Both said they were looking forward to learning how to build a shelter later in the morning.
Lila wanted to attend the camp for the simple reason of “just getting out of the house and learning.”
Miranda agreed.
“You can learn how to survive in the wild,” she said.
When the students reached their destination, Dove and fellow Green Iowa AmeriCorps member Liz Swan-Guzmán divided them into two groups.
Those interested in searching for hidden treasure followed Dove, who helped them use their compasses to navigate an orienteering course that would lead to the prize.
Swan-Guzmán oversaw the rest of the campers as they eagerly grabbed tarps and rope to begin building a shelter.
“We need to find a good spot with lots of trees for cover,” said Brady, leading the group up a hill through the growing snowdrifts.
While Brady tugged the tarp into position, 6-year-old Nashville Schneider, clad in a bright yellow snowsuit, clambered up onto a nearby fallen branch to watch.
“We have a jungle gym next to our fort!” he said with a grin.